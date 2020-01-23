Knee Cartilage Repair Market- Increase in Concerns about Sports Injuries and Arthritis-Related Diseases is Anticipated to Drive the Market

The global knee cartilage repair market is projected to be driven by the rise in number of orthopedic surgeries and utilization of different implant materials during knee surgery streamlines the day to day work flow for differently abled or arthritis patients. Knee cartilage repair devices such as implants provide several features and benefits, such as patient easy mobility, which can be practiced by surgeons and physicians for the differently abled patients. Key players offering knee cartilage repair are developing value added features, such as biological or synthetics material features. These features help reduce the overall operating costs and improve effectiveness and efficiency of physiotherapy practiced on the knees. Companies are focusing on the development of biological solutions for knee surgery-related issues. The market for biological or synthetic implant material is expanding significantly, worldwide, due to high success rate of the surgery, less post implantation infection, and high preference for the product by surgeons. Moreover, most innovative synthetic implants are not easily degraded in the body and provide efficiency during body mobility. BioPoly (material with its interpenetrated HA molecules), MaioRegen (Bio-mimetic, biointegratable and resorbable) are few examples of knee cartilage materials that save the operational time of physicians or surgeons and help improve the performance of patients post-surgery.

Knee cartilage repair aids patients suffering from femur bone disjunction, fractures, sport injuries, or any other serious accidental injury in order to improve overall operational efficiency as well as patient care. High prevalence and incidence rates of bone and joint disorders and increase in the number of cases of osteoarthritis and orthopedic injuries among the global population have resulted in an increase in patient flow to orthopedic clinics and hospitals. These factors are projected to drive the demand for global knee cartilage repair in the near future. Moreover, expansion of emerging economies is likely to offer significant opportunities to the knee cartilage repair market in the near future.

The knee cartilage repair market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major players’ product portfolio based on brands, and products in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global knee cartilage repair market.

The global knee cartilage repair market is expanding due to rise in the global geriatric population and lifestyle changes coupled with growing awareness about sports and outdoor activities among the younger as well as elderly generation. The global knee cartilage repair market was valued over US$ 3.0 Bn in 2017. It is projected to surpass a value of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2026, expanding at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. The market is expanding at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing digitization of pain management practices, high incidences of orthopedic surgery, occurrence of neuromuscular disorders among the geriatric population, increase in knee fractures in men and women, and rise in sports activity among the young generation.

