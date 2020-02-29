Klippel Trenaunay Syndrome Treatment Market Structure by Size, Share, Demand, Future Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2023

MRFR’s Detailed Study Provides Monitoring Klippel Trenaunay Syndrome Treatment Market by Scope, Applications, Products, Key Players, Emerging Trends, Sales, Revenue, And Market Share and Growth Rate.

Market Highlights:

Klippel-trenaunay syndrome (KTS) is a rare congenital vascular disorder in which a limb may be affected by port wine stains, varicose veins, and bone and soft tissue growth. The limb may be larger, longer or warmer than normal. The symptoms and severity of KTS differ from patient to patient. Symptoms include bleeding from the affected limb, a skin infection, blood in the urine, or rectal/vaginal bleeding. The person can experience pain in the limb, blood clots, anemia, and seizures.

Factors such as technological advancements, increasing awareness, lifestyle changes are the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The high cost of surgical procedures and risks involved in procedures are likely to affect the Klippel-trenaunay syndrome treatment market negatively.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Klippel-trenaunay syndrome treatment market are Stryker Corp., DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Integra Lifesciences, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical, Wright Medical, Pfizer Inc., Biocon India Ltd., and Wyeth Limited.

Segmentation:

The global Klippel-trenaunay syndrome treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type and end users. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as medication, compression therapy, physical therapy, orthopedic devices, epiphysiodesis, embolization, laser therapy, endovenous thermal ablation, sclerotherapy, surgery. On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is projected to lead the Klippel-trenaunay syndrome treatment market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. According to Scitable by nature, every year, an estimated 7.9 million infants are born with serious birth defects. Though some congenital defects can be controlled and treated, an estimated 3.2 million of these children are disabled for life. Moreover, birth defects are the leading cause of infant mortality in the US.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. According to the statistics, of the British Lung Foundation in the year 2014, around 10,000 people in the United Kingdom are newly diagnosed with a respiratory disease every week. According to the statistics, of Eurordis in partnership with Orphanet, the number of prevalence cases of Klippel-trenaunay syndrome was 1000 /100 000 in 2014.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the global Klippel-trenaunay syndrome treatment market in 2018. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

