KITCHEN APPLIANCES INDUSTRY BY APPLICATION (RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL ), BY PRODUCT (REFRIGERATORS, DISHWASHERS, OVENS, COOKWARE AND COOKTOPS, SCALES AND THERMOMETERS), AND BY APPLICATION (UPSTREAM PROCESS, DOWNSTREAM PROCESS) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Kitchen Appliances Industry was valued at USD 223.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Kitchen Appliances Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach USD 350 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2019 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079113

The Global Kitchen Appliances Industry is segmented as By Product, Application, and Region. The Product segment is divided into Refrigerators, Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Ovens, Cookware and cooktops, scales and thermometers and other products (Kettles and coffee makers) in which the refrigerators segment accounts for the highest Industry share due to growing efforts to develop advanced refrigerator models from global players. The Application segment is divided into commercial and residential in which the residential segment accounts for the largest Industry share due to rising expenditure on household appliances.

Major market players in Kitchen Appliances Industry are Philips N.V, Inalsa, Black and Decker, Morphy Richards, Faber, Siemens, Bosch, Bajaj, Maharaja, Miele, and Other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Kitchen Appliances Industry

Strength:

Rapid change in lifestyle

Weakness:

Quite expensive

Opportunities:

Introduction of innovative products

Growth in investment through R&D

Threats:

Growing competition among key players

Kitchen Appliances Industry Segmentation:

Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Product

• Refrigerators

• Dishwashers

• Ovens

• Cookware and cooktops

• Scales and thermometers

• Other products (Kettles and coffee makers)

Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Kitchen Appliances Industry Overview, By Region

Get Compete Access of Study Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079113

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609