Kinesio Tape Market Key Manufactures Shares, Global Analysis and Forecasts Till 2022

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 200 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Kinesio Tape market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Kinesio Tape Market – Overview

The global Kinesio tape market is presumed to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) owing to the increasing demand for Kinesio tapes, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Kinesio tape is referred to as a rehabilitating tape technique which is based on body’s natural healing process and offers stability and support to the muscles and joints without hampering the blood circulation and range of organic motion.

An elastic adhesive tape, Kinesio tape is generally used by the pediatric & geriatric patients, and elite athletes. Such tapes are hypoallergenic, latex-free, and wearable in nature and microscopically lifts the skin and also helps to alleviate discomfort, thereby enabling lymphatic drainage.

The use of Kinesio tape helps to reduce the pressure by allowing effective lymphatic and blood fluid flow in and out of the target area

The kinesio tape industry is growing rapidly. The increasing demand for kinesio tapes and the rising awareness of the kinesiology techniques has boosted the revenue of this market. Furthermore Kinesiology tape is an easy method but it requires a little bit of knowledge about the anatomy and physiology of the human body.

Kinesio Tape Market – Key Players

Atex Medical Co. Ltd.

Changzhou DL Medical & Health Equipment Co. Ltd

FysioTape B.V.

Kinesio USA (Kinesio Holding Corporation)

KT Health (KT Tape)

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc

Nitoms,Inc. (Nitto Denko Corporation)

RockTape

SpiderTech

Segmental Analysis

The global Kinesio tape market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.

By mode of type, the global Kinesio tape market has been segmented into precuts and roll form. Among these, the precut Kinesio tapes are popular as they reduce the amount of time required to cut down the Kinesio tapes into strips. They are available into a variety of lengths and sizes.

By mode of application, the global Kinesio tape market has been segmented into medical rehabilitation and sports protection.

By mode of end-user, the global Kinesio tape market has been segmented into rehab centers, hospitals, professional athletes, and others.

Global Kinesio Tape Market – Growth and Analysis

Conducting training programs and workshops about the use of the kinesiology tapes can create an awareness about the technique among common people.

Increase in the awareness will lead to more number of people using the kinesiology tapes on the daily basis for various medical as well as athletic purposes. It will definitely cause a positive impact of the growth in the sales of the kinesiology products.

Getting into a kinesiology tape manufacturing is relatively easy due to the lack of substantial copyright clauses.

This creates great opportunities for new entrants in the business. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017 – 2022.

Detailed Regional Analysis

In 1994 and 1996, kinesio tape method was introduced in Asia and Europe respectively. Later, the kinesiology techniques spread gradually all over the world. In 2008, Most of the world observed the kinesiology tapes sported by some of the athletes in Olympics.

The use in the Olympic event caused a surge in the interest of people in the kinesiology techniques and products. The products were commercialized, manufactured and sold by many companies to fulfill the sudden demand for the kinesio tapes.

In the Middle Eastern region, the use of the kinesiology tape is relatively low as compared to the other regions. Major application area of the kinesiology tapes in the Middle Eastern countries is medical rehabilitation. The use of the kinesio tapes for sports applications is limited in the Middle East region.

