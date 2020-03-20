Kids Wear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Kids Wear Industry

Kids Wear are clothes for kids. They are usually made up of cotton so that it does not affect the delicate skin of the kids.

With the above quote in mind, we have trendy fashion and fashionable clothes available for both for Men and Women, then why should the Kids be far behind? Life is to be enjoyed and it definitely is too short to dress up in boring, and uninteresting clothes. For kids even more, because they outgrow their sizes in leaps and bounds. In the eighteenth century, children’s clothing underwent a gradual evolution from constricting garments patterned after those worn by adults to apparel designed specifically for them.

In the present times, the kids have all clothing options like that of adults, and even much more. They are much more aware than the previous generations, and like to make their shopping decisions for styling by themselves. Excessive exposure to the plethora of brands and the latest fashion trends, kids of today have become brand conscious. And expectedly the trend first started in Hollywood for example the fashionable Suri Cruise.

Today’s parents are happy to overindulge in keeping their kids stylish, and chic. This flaw has been well realized by the fashion retailers. They are well aware of this metamorphosis of children; their near magnetic attraction to wards prominent brands. Today’s kids are consumers who guarantee a purchase and are mostly independent buyers. With nuclear family where both the parents are working, there is enough of disposable income, to splurge on branded merchandise which might be over priced irrespective of the quality that it is offering.

In 2017, the global Kids Wear market size was 203200 million US$ and is forecast to 275100 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Kids Wear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Kids Wear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Kids Wear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Kids Wear market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Kids Wear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Kids Wear include

Nike

Carter’s

GAP

Inditex

Adidas

H&M

Gymboree

V.F. Corporation

Fast Retailing

C&A

NEXT

ID Group

Mothercare

Orchestra

BESTSELLER

Under Armour

Benetton

Sanrio

MIKI HOUSE

Disney

Semir

Liying

Honghuanglan

Annil

PEPCO

Market Size Split by Type

Top Clothing

Bottom Clothing

Outerwear

Basics

Market Size Split by Application

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Brand outlets

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Kids Wear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Kids Wear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Kids Wear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Kids Wear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Kids Wear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

