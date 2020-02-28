“Kidney Stone Management Devices Market: Industry-Institution Collaboration for Treating Large Kidney Stones Gaining Ground

Fact.MR recently published titled “Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The report on kidney stone management devices market offers a meticulous investigation of present market scenario and size, addresses major growth challenges at discrete levels, and elaborates on demand and supply matrix. Global sales of kidney stone management devices are likely to surpass 1 million units by 2028, according to a new Fact.MR study. In terms of revenues, the study projects the kidney stone management devices market to surpass US$ 1,500 million.

Rising preferences for minimally-invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures continues to be a massive trend in the kidney stone management devices market. Growing incidence rate of kidney stones, combined with the availability of affordable minimally invasive treatment is likely to sustain demand for kidney stone management devices during the forecast period 2018-2028. The report opines that manufacturers will be hard-pressed to develop innovative devices for large stones, as it has remained a longstanding challenge for healthcare providers.

According to the report, lithotripsy devices will continue to account for over 80% revenue share of the market. Lithotripsy devices have remained the go-to medical devices in urology and renal conditions, and their lucrativeness is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. The report finds that nephroscopes are likely to witness impressive sales in the kidney stone management devices market, owing to their competency of offering high-definition images with optimized working conditions.

Segmentation

The report enlists various product levels available in the kidney stone management devices market such as lithotripsy devices, ureteroscopes, and nephroscopes, in line with diverse specifications of end users. Moreover, the kidney stone management devices market finds extensive applications across various end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The landscape of kidney stone management devices market has been gauged across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

End-user Confidence Pertaining to Single-use, Disposable Scopes Likely to Increase

High cost and fragility of reusable ureteroscopes continues to induce a preference for single-use, disposable scopes. Challenges on account of unavailability of ureteroscopes can be mitigated through the use of single-use and disposable scopes. However, concerns pertaining to deflection and irrigation flow have led to the limited adoption of single-scope and disposable scopes.

Rising Penetration of Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Devices Creating Substantial Opportunities for Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Players

Rising preference for minimally invasive methodologies is driving the adoption of percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). Less postoperative pain and minimum complications are among the key factors driving adoption of PCNL, especially for treatment of large kidney stones. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies are also enhancing their penetration across various regions

Specialty Clinics to Witness Fast-paced Device Installations, Yet Hospitals to Seize High Revenue Share in Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Installation rates of kidney stone management devices across hospitals are poised to remain considerably higher than other end users. According to a recent journal published in NCBI, kidney stone affects 1 in 11 people in the U.S. The journal further finds that on an average of 600,000 Americans suffer from urinary stones every year.

Competitive Landscape

The report on kidney stone management devices market features prominent players having exclusive foothold in the industry. After a comprehensive value chain analysis of the kidney stone management devices market, the report features key players operating in the kidney stone management devices market including Siemens Healthineers AG, Dornier MedTech (Subsidiary of Accuron MedTech), Lumenis Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A., GEMSS Co., Ltd. and Richard Wolf GmbH. Industry participants of the kidney stone management devices market are executing individual strategies with regard to product offerings and developments, launching new manufacturing facilities, and consolidation practices.

