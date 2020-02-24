Kidney Infection Market Global Analysis with Top Trends, Major Drivers, Regional Analysis, Segments and Forecast to 2023

The Report of Global Kidney Infection Market by Market Research Future Covers the Information like Global Kidney Infection Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

Kidney Infection Market – Overview:

Global Kidney Infection Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Kidney infection mostly occurs as a result of infection in the bladder that travels to the kidney. If remains untreated, the kidney infection may lead to the kidney damage. Therefore, there is a need for early diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases. CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray are the effective diagnostics methods for a kidney infection. It can be treated with medications such as antibiotics, and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

Competitive Analysis:

Some of key the players in the market are AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan plc. (U.K), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Pfizer (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Japan), and others.

Segmentation:

The global kidney infection market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, it is segmented into dipstick urine test and imaging test. The imaging test is further segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, voiding cystourethrogram, and others.

The treatment segment is divided into medication, dialysis, kidney transplant, and others. The medication is further segmented into antibiotics, and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, nephrology center, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas kidney infection market is expected to show an extensive growth owing to increasing number of patient population with a kidney infection and technological advancement in the health care also accelerates the market growth. Moreover, high health care spending and increasing government support for research & development are likely to boost the market growth to some extent.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global market on account of increasing focus of various government agencies on treating a kidney infection and increasing investment in the healthcare domain to improve treatment methods of various diseases. The growing public awareness is expected to boost the European market growth.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing kidney infection market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing the economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development are projected drive the market in China and India over the forecast period. Alongside, there is a huge growth outlook for the market in the developing countries as these countries are encouraging research and development in the healthcare management.

The Middle East & Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

