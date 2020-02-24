Kidney Dialysis Equipment set to go up with changing healthcare provider needs edical Care AG & Co. Ka, Davita Healthcare Partners Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG etc.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market – Highlights

The kidney dialysis equipment market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to rising factors leading to kidney failure. Key factors such as growing acidosis, heart failure, change in sedentary lifestyle, uremic encephalopathy, vomiting, and loss of appetite leading to weight loss are contributing towards the growth of the market.

However, factors such as the high cost of dialysis procedures, expensive treatments, and rules and regulations associated with kidney dialysis equipment procedures are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market – Key players

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Ka

Davita Healthcare Partners Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Nipro Corporation

Nxstage Medical, Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Mar Cor Purification, Inc. (A Cantel Medical Company)

Terumo Corporation

Rockwell Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Hemoclean CO., LTD

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market – Segmentation

The Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of type, apparatus, type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT).

Hemodialysis is segmented into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is segmented into Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD), Intermittent Peritoneal Dialysis (IPD), and Tidal Peritoneal Dialysis (TPD).

On the basis of apparatus type, the market has been classified into hemodialysis equipment, peritoneal dialysis equipment, and consumables and continuous renal replacement therapy systems.

The hemodialysis equipment is segmented into hemodialysis machine, dialyzers and filters, bloodline system, concentrates and solutions, tunneled hemodialysis catheters, and vascular access devices.

The peritoneal dialysis equipment is segmented into concentrates and solutions, automated peritoneal dialysis machines, dialyzers, and filters. On the basis of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, clinics, in-center dialysis settings, home care, and ambulatory services.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

According to a survey by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), more than 2.0 million people across the world are undergoing the dialysis treatment due to kidney failure.

The Americas is projected to lead the kidney dialysis equipment market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of kidney failure drives the market of this region. Increasing cases of hypertension and diabetes and higher reusable income among the people drive the market growth.

Europe is projected to be the second largest market after North America owing to progressive organizations and advanced medical compensation.

The Asia-Pacific region has an unprecedented market potential due to rise in a number of cases of kidney failure, low rate of organ transplantation, the rise in disposable income, and presence of large elderly population.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Major Points form TOC for Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, By Treatment

Chapter 8 Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, By Region

Chapter 10 Company Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 MRFR Conclusion

Chapter 13 Appendix

