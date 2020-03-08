KIDNEY CANCER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Kidney Cancer Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Kidney cancer is one of the most common cancers across the globe. Most of the kidney cancers get diagnosed before they metastasize to distant organs. However, the tumours can grow to be quite large before they are detected. The global kidney cancer market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2023. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing incidence of kidney cancers and increasing ill lifestyle changes which gets worsen with addiction of tobacco and alcohol. Furthermore, overexposure to radiation during treatment testicular cancer, growing awareness program, and increasing mortality due to kidney cancer are boosting the kidney cancer market.

However, high cost associated with the treatment is the major restrain to the market. Generally, kidney cancer can cause in the range of $15,000 to $75,000. Various companies are getting FDA approval for kidney cancer and number of drugs is in clinical trial for the same. Hence innovation in drug development, and subsequent technological advancements & pipeline product finds an immense opportunity in near future.

On the basis of geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate in the global kidney cancer market owing to high prevalence of kidney cancer in the UK, France, Germany and other EU countries. High prevalence of kidney cancer, high consumption of alcohol and tobacco are the major factor driving the market. North America and Asia Pacific are also expected to have a major market share during the forecast period. The major countries contributing in the APAC region are China, Australia, Japan and India. Large customer base, high consumption of Tabaco, continuous increment in economy and healthcare facility are the major factor for the growth of the market in the region. In North America, the US and Canada are expected to have a major market share in the region. As per National Cancer Institute kidney cancer is the 8th leading cancer in the US in 2017 with a share of around 4%.

A number of pharmaceutical companies are active in kidney cancer market. The major companies active in the market are Merck, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Roche and so on. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, M&A, finding new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiling of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Kidney Cancer market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Kidney Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Cancer Type

Global Kidney Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Cancer Cell

Global Kidney Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis

Global Kidney Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Therapy

Global Kidney Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Region

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Kidney Cancer Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

Global Kidney Cancer Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Kidney Cancer Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

2.4. REGULATION

2.4.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.4.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.4.1.3. CHINA

2.4.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGH PREVALENCE OF KIDNEY CANCER

3.1.2. LIFESTYLE CHANGES AND ADDICTION OF TOBOCCO AND OTHER HARMFUL SUBSTANCE

3.1.3. OVER EXPOSURE OF RADIATION DURING TESTICULAR CANCER

3.1.4. INCREASING GOVERNMENT AWARENESS PROGRAMS

3.1.5. R&D AND GROWING GOVERNMENT GRANTS AND FUNDING

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST ASSOCIATED WITH VARIOUS THERAPIES

3.2.2. UNFAVORABLE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INNOVATION IN DRUG DEVELOPMENT

3.3.2. SUBSEQUENT TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS & GROWING PIPELINE PRODUCTS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY CANCER TYPE

4.1.1. RENAL CELL CARCINOMA (RCC)

4.1.2. TRANSITIONAL CELL CANCER

4.1.3. WILM’S TUMOUR (NEPHROBLASTOMA)

4.1.4. OTHER (SARCOMA, LYMPHOMA)

4.2. GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY CANCER CELL

4.2.1. CLEAR CELL

4.2.2. PAPILLARY

4.2.3. OTHER (CHROMOPHOBE, ONCOCYTOMA, ANGIOMYOLIPOMA, MEDULLARY, SARCOMATOID FEATURES)

4.3. GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS METHOD

4.3.1. BIOPSY

4.3.2. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY (CT) SCAN

4.3.3. MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI)

4.3.4. ULTRASOUND

4.4. GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY THERAPY

4.4.1. SURGERY

4.4.2. IMMUNOTHERAPY

4.4.3. CHEMOTHERAPY

4.4.4. RADIATION THERAPY

4.4.5. CRYOTHERAPY

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. APAC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBVIE INC

7.2. ACTIVE BIOTECH AB

7.3. ACTUATE THERAPEUTICS INC

7.4. ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC

7.5. AMGEN INC

7.6. ASTRAZENECA PLC

7.7. BAYER PHARMA AG

7.8. CIPLA LIMITED

7.9. EISAI CO., LTD.

7.10. EXELIXIS, INC.

7.11. GENENTECH, INC.

Continued…….

