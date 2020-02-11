Keying Solutions Market – Top key players are Crystal Vision Ltd., Ross Video Ltd., Brainstorm Multimedia, SL, NewTek, Inc

Keying in the broadcast industry is the post-production process of layering or compositing two video streams or images together. The technique allows different static images or separately filmed background video footages to be inserted between the scenes. For seamless merging of two footages, color range in the foreground is made transparent. Keying solutions are largely used in video games and casting of motion pictures and news to remove or alter a background from the subject of a video or a photograph. For the background, green or blue colors are typically used, as these colors are positioned extremely away from the skin tone of the person standing or acting in front of the screen. In electronic cinematography and TV production, green-colored background screens are most preferred. Keying solutions are also employed to add computer-generated, augmented reality objects to video scenes. These solutions help impart better color fidelity, color separation, and spill suppression to video content.

Factors such as robust growth of the entertainment industry and rise in the preference for live events are expected to drive the keying solutions market during the forecast period. Over the last few years, the global entertainment industry has expanded significantly, with North America leading the demand for video content across the world. Action movies have gained popularity among audience all over the globe. Keying solutions are widely used in action movies to make video backgrounds more convening for viewers. However, significantly high prices of keying solutions are expected to restrain the keying solutions market in the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the keying solutions market during the forecast period, due to presence of countries with large population such as India and China in the region.

The global keying solutions market can be segmented based on type, component, application, enterprise size, and geography. Based on type, the keying solutions market can be divided into linear keying, luminance keying, and chroma keying. Based on component, the keying solutions market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be sub-classified into on-premise software and cloud-based software. Various benefits offered by cloud solutions have led to growing adoption of cloud-based keying solutions in the television broadcasting industry. Some of the benefits offered by cloud solutions are lower capital investments, service availability, and accessibility from any device at any time. The services segment can be sub-divided into professional services and managed services. In terms of application, the keying solutions market can be categorized into virtual studios, TV broadcast, augmented reality, entertainment, and education. Increasing audience preference for action cinemas is expected to drive the keying solutions market in the entertainment segment. In terms of enterprise size, the keying solutions market can be categorized into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. Based on geography, the global keying solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Being an early adopter of keying solutions and with significant presence of providers of these solutions, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global keying solutions market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, strong growth of entertainment and broadcast industries and presence of countries with a large population base such as India and China in the region are expected to drive the keying solutions market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the global keying solutions market are Crystal Vision Ltd., Ross Video Ltd., Brainstorm Multimedia, SL, NewTek, Inc., Ncam Technologies Ltd., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Epiphan Systems Inc., RT Software, and NEP Group, Inc. With increasing demand for on-demand broadcasting services, new players from developing countries are expected to enter the market in the near future.