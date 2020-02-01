Key Vendor Analysis for Vinyl Flooring Building Construction Market till 2025: Armstrong World Industries, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Vinyl Flooring Building Construction Market Professional Survey Report 2018 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Vinyl Flooring Building Construction market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vinyl Flooring Building Construction market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Vinyl Flooring is a very popular new light body floor decoration material in the world, also known as “light body floor material”.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to the growth in the construction industry and increasing awareness of product features.

The global Vinyl Flooring Building Construction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Armstrong World Industries

Mannington Mills

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)



By Application, the market can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Vinyl Flooring Building Construction capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Vinyl Flooring Building Construction manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

