Key Stakeholders : Military Exoskeleton Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Military Exoskeleton Market: Overview

Military exoskeleton is robotic-like suit which provides powered assist and increase the strength of the soldiers during combat. There are several factors driving the demand for these exoskeletons globally. The increasing concern for security and safety from growing criminal activities and cross border terrorism has resulted into the need for soldier safety during warfare.

A military exoskeleton suite empowers the soldier to lift heavy weights, run at faster speeds and defend themselves from enemy attacks. Moreover, the changing concept of warfare has led to the development of biological weapons which are more harmful to the body. These can also prevent direct contact of the soldier from harmful gases. These factors are aiding to the demand for exoskeleton suits globally. Furthermore, the need for quick coordination during warfare has led to the need for advanced communication systems which cannot be tracked by the enemy. Hence, the soldier suits need to be integrated with these electronics which include range finders, optronics, radios and navigation systems to name a few.

Global Military Exoskeleton Market: Drivers and Trends

However, the integration of these electronics increases the overall weight of the suits and makes it difficult for the soldiers to move swiftly. The development of lightweight exoskeletons will reduce the weight considerable and give added advantages to the soldiers by enhancing their mobility. These factors are expected to drive the demand for military exoskeletons considerably during the forecast period. However, a primary reason restraining the growth of the market is the price involved in procuring the exoskeletons. One exoskeleton suit can cost up to USD 150,000. Furthermore, the defense agencies need to place order in large quantities which can further increase the cost of procurement.

Global Military Exoskeleton Market: Segmentation

The global military exoskeleton market has been segmented by types, power and geography. By types, the market has been segregated into full body exoskeleton and partial body exoskeleton systems. The partial body exoskeletons are expected to dominate the military exoskeleton market globally. Furthermore, the market has been bifurcated by power into active exoskeletons and passive exoskeletons. Currently, the active exoskeleton systems are witnessing higher demand in the market due to need for providing the soldiers increased strength and stamina in the battlefield. By geography, the global market has been segmented into five important regions consisting of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. North America and Europe has been analyzed to lead the global military exoskeleton market during the forecast period.

The global report of military exoskeleton systems also includes the key trends expected to affect the demand and supply of the exoskeletons in future. Moreover, the market attractiveness of the various types of exoskeletons have been included in order understand the future opportunities of these segments. The global market of military exoskeletons has been tracked in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 where in 2016 has been considered as the base year of the study.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The global market of military exoskeleton is witnessing intense competition from the leading players operating in the market. These players also undergo mergers and acquisition in order to sustain in the competitive environment. Furthermore, some of the players also follow a strategy of working in collaboration with others in order to create innovative products. The report also includes a detailed company profile of the major players which includes the company overview, product segments, and financial performance over the last three years, SWOT analysis and the business strategies adopted by them. The key players profiled in this report include Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), Ekso Bionics Holdings (U.S.), Bionic Power (Canada), Safran S.A. (France) and SpringActive, Inc. (U.S.).

The Global Military Exoskeleton market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Military Exoskeleton Market, By Types

Full Body Exoskeleton

Partial Body Exoskeleton

Global Military Exoskeleton Market, By Power

Active Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

Global Military Exoskeleton Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

