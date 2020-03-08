Key Factors to Fuel Growth of the Twin seal bags market through 2027

Twin seal bags: Market Introduction

Global flexible packaging market has undergone significant changes over the past decade and creating opportunities for the manufacturers in product innovation and customization. Twin seal bags is one such flexible packaging solution used in various applications such as bakery, dry fruits, and nuts, snacks foods, frozen foods etc. The top and bottom of twin seal bags are joined by the hermetic seal. Twin seal bags are easy to manufacture, economical, easy to use and move etc. making them among the preferred choice of consumers. Twin seal bags have the printable surface which enables end users to use them as a means of enhancing their brand image. Twin seal bags provide barrier properties such as odour protection, protection from moisture for products such as bakery products, dry fruits, and nuts etc. Twin seal bags are manufactured from materials such as polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) etc. known to have high clarity, smooth finish. Twin seal bags act as a barrier that can resist oil and grease and temperature changes that may affect the product within.

Twin seal bags: Market Dynamics

Twin seal bags market is consumer driven, creating the need for absolute customization in terms of package design and formulations. The growth in number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail sectors has anticipated the meteoric growth of twin seal bags market. Twin seal bags market is growing on the backdrop of FMCG industry along with changing food consumption patterns. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference towards sustainable packaging have led to increase in market share of twin seal bags. Twin seal bags have excellent appeal for product display and offers consumers a convenient packaging solution such as easy to open, hook and, loop closure etc. Twin seal bags have moisture resistant properties keeping the inside product fresh and hygienic. In addition to barrier properties, twin seal bags are easily palletized which further helps in reduction in packing time and increases the efficiency of the end users.

Despite the favourable conditions for the growth of twin seal bags market, there are certain factors that hinder the growth like government stringent regulations against plastic use may hamper the market share of twin seal bags.

Twin seal bags: Market Segmentation

Twin seal bags has been segmented on the basis of material type, closure type, end-use type, and region.

On the basis of material type twin seal bags can be segmented as

Plastic

PP

PE

HDPE

LDPE

PET

Others

Paper

Kraft paper

Coated paper

Others

On the basis of closure type, twin seal bags can be segmented as

Zip-lock

Hook and loop closures

Tape etc.

End-use type

Bakery

Snacks food

Frozen food

Dried fruits and nuts

Fresh cuts and produce

Others

Twin seal bags: Regional outlook

Twin seal bags market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the overall market over the forecast period due to changing eating habits such as fast food, snacks food etc. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth opportunity over the forecast period due to the availability of low-cost labour and easy availability of raw materials. Europe is expected to show average CAGR over the forecast period due to strict government policies against the use of plastics. MEA region is expected to witness high CAGR expansion due to low-cost availability of crude oil.

Twin seal bags: Key Players

Some of the key players in the field of the twin seal bags market are Aropak Sdn Bhd, Bagpack Inc., Emerald Packaging, Inc., Safepak etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

