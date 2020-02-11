Ketone Resin Market Influencing Factors, Analysis, Industrial Cost, Application and Specification, Price and Forecast to 2025

Ketone Resin market report provides detail analysis on current competitive situation of Ketone Resin market dominated by top-line vendors, Ketone Resin market share and developing growth rate. This report also covers latest trends, drivers, emerging opportunities and growth prospects by 2025. Ketone Resin market report gives top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2011-18, and forecast to 2025). This report also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within Ketone Resin market.

Summary:

Ketone resin, also known as polyketone resin, aldehyde-ketone resin or ketone-aldehyde resin, is the condensation of cyclohexanone and formaldehyde containing carbonyl and hydroxyl groups, neutral non-toxic hard resin, its appearance is colorless and light yellow transparent articles, with good solubility, except aliphatic solvent. Ketone resin can dissolve in almost solvent of inks, pigments, paint industry.

First, ketone resin is a kind of resin which can be used for coating & paints, printing ink and adhesive. With the development of economy, not only coating but also printing ink needs more ketone resin. So, ketone resin has huge market potential in the future.

Second, cyclohexanone and formaldehyde are the main raw materials for the production of ketone resin. With the development of ketone resin, raw materialsâ manufacturers are also benefited from the ketone resin industry in some extent.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology. But they still need to create more types of ketone resins.

Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer.

Fifth, the global ketone resin production will increase to 21575 MT in 2015, from 17496 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global ketone resin demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 3.28% in the coming five years.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.