Ketogenic Diet Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2023

Market Overview:

Consuming ketogenic diet food products would cause massive drops in blood glucose levels which is helpful for diabetics. The increased consumption of fats is followed by their breakdown to produce high amounts of ketone bodies in the blood which are utilized to generate energy. The ketogenic diet, commonly called the keto diet, is the consumption of food products containing very low amounts of carbohydrates, medium amounts of proteins, and very high amounts of fats. The diet makes the body incredibly efficient at utilizing fats as the primary energy source.

However, the online retail segment is expected to register the higher growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the competitive pricing and buying convenience provided by the channel. Moreover, the availability of diet subscription services drives market growth. The global ketogenic diet market has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. According to distribution channel, the global ketogenic diet market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is expected to be larger during the forecast period. This can be attributed to word of mouth publicity and upmarket visibility which is lacking in online retail.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The meat, poultry, and egg segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the review period due to the ease of availability and comparatively low cost as compared to the other product types. The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to account for a comparatively small market share; however, it is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Although fruits such as banana and starchy vegetables are excluded from the ketogenic food due to their high carbohydrate content, avocado, cauliflower, and others are highly recommended. The market for ketogenic beverages is expected to register the highest growth rate during the review period due to the demand for convenient ready-to-drink beverages. Based on product type, the global ketogenic diet market has been segmented into beverages, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, meat, poultry, and eggs, seafood, and others. The seeds and nuts and seafood segments are expected to account for considerable market shares during the forecast period due to the presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), balanced amounts of proteins, and very low carbohydrate content in such foods.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Ketogenic Diet Market are Ample Diets (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Pruvit Ventures, Inc. (US), Keto and Company (US), Keto Fridge (US), Perfect Keto (US), Lovegoodfats (US), Nutricia (US), Thrive Market (US), and Diet Darzee (India)

Regional Analysis:

The global ketogenic diet market has been regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the review period. The prevalence of obesity among US adults was 39.8% in the year 2015–16 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The presence of several ketogenic product vendors in the country is also expected to result in a considerable market share and a high growth rate.

The European ketogenic diet market is expected to be the second-largest during the forecast period. The major drivers for market growth in Europe are high per capita disposable incomes especially in Western Europe and widespread health consciousness in the region. The ketogenic diet market in Asia-Pacific is at a nascent stage and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The Middle Eastern market is expected to register significant market growth in the future due to the high expatriate population in the region. South Africa is expected to account for a considerable share of the African market as ketogenic diet products are gaining popularity in the country.