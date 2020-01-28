Keratometer Market: Increasing adoption rated for the contact lenses and spectacles contributes to the growth of market

Keratometer is a device that is used to measures the curvature of the antecedent corneal surface of the eye. The curvature of the cornea is measured when there is some vision problem. It is also termed as ophthalmometer. Keratometer has gained essential importance in evaluation of the keratoconus patients, contact lens fitting and in the resolving of the intraocular lens implant power for patients with cataract surgery. The keratometer device gives two corneal curvature values (minimum and maximum) that are 90 degrees apart. The Keratometers tracks the size of an image that is reflected from the two-paracentral points on the cornea.

The instrument consists of doubling prisms for the stabilization of an image thus offering accurate focusing. The antecedent corneal curvature is gained with the help of convex mirror formula and the corneal power is determined analytically using the Snell’s law of refraction with the simplified optics. More the curvature of the cornea surface less is the image size. The two major types of keratometer are the single position Helmholtz keratometers and the double position Javal-Schiotz keratometers. Of these, the single position Helmholtz keratometers are more common and easily adjusts the image size, while the Helmholtz keratometers adjusts the object size.

The major driving factor that drives the global keratometer market is the technological advancement in the ophthalmic equipment. The other factors that boosts the growth of the global keratometers is the increasing adoption rated for the contact lenses and spectacles. The smooth operation of the device and the robustness and durability offered by the device also contributes to the growth of the global keratometer market. The factors that restraints the growth of the global keratometer market is the high cost of the device.

However due to the increasing awareness of the people towards their health, and specifically to the eye care, the demand for the keratometer market is expected to have a significant growth in the forecast period. In addition, the opportunities in the emerging markets are expected to contribute towards the growth of the keratometer market. The growing applications in the hospitals, clinics and the research laboratories also boosts the growth of the global keratometer market.

The global keratometer market is segmented into position type, operation, application, and geography. On the basis of position type, the global keratometer market is segmented into single position Helmholtz keratometers and double position Helmholtz keratometers. Based on operation, the keratometer market is segmented into manual keratometer and automatic keratometer. On the basis of application, the global keratometer market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, ophthalmic & optometrist Offices and others.

Geographically, the global keratometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and South America. North America market is expected to have a significant market share due to the growing awareness of the people towards their health and high spending capacity, followed by the Europe. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow with high CAGR owing to the growing population in economies such as China, and India.

Some of the key players operating in the global keratometer market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Topcon Corporation, Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments, Johnson & Johnson, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Haag-Streit Group, Hoya Corporation and Nidek Co among others.