Kelp Product Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and Kelp Product, also called laminaria japonica, saccharina japonica, or kombu, is a type of brown algae products, we focus dried and fresh kelp product in this report.—
Scope of the Report:
The Kelp Product industry concentration is very low; there are more than one thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan and South Korea.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The worldwide market for Kelp Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 3120 million US$ in 2024, from 2360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Kelp Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology
Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology
Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic
Xunshan Group
Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae
Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company
Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology
Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory
Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory
Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company
Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company
Shandong Haizhibao Technology
Matsumaeya
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Dried Type
Fresh Type
Salted Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food
Industrial
Cosmetic and Medicine
Others (Agricultural Fertilizer etc.)
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Kelp Product Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Dried Type
1.2.2 Fresh Type
1.2.3 Salted Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Food
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Cosmetic and Medicine
1.3.4 Others (Agricultural Fertilizer etc.)
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Xunshan Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Xunshan Group Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
