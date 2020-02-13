Kelp Product Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Kelp Product Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

— Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and Kelp Product, also called laminaria japonica, saccharina japonica, or kombu, is a type of brown algae products, we focus dried and fresh kelp product in this report.

Scope of the Report:

The Kelp Product industry concentration is very low; there are more than one thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan and South Korea.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Kelp Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 3120 million US$ in 2024, from 2360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Kelp Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

Xunshan Group

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company

Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company

Shandong Haizhibao Technology

Matsumaeya

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dried Type

Fresh Type

Salted Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Industrial

Cosmetic and Medicine

Others (Agricultural Fertilizer etc.)

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Kelp Product Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dried Type

1.2.2 Fresh Type

1.2.3 Salted Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Cosmetic and Medicine

1.3.4 Others (Agricultural Fertilizer etc.)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Xunshan Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Xunshan Group Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Kelp Product Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology Kelp Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

