Kefir Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Kefir Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Kefir Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Kefir market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Kefir market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Kefir in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Kefir in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Kefir market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Kefir market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

Archer Daniels Midland

Kerry Group

Dohler Group

Dupont

Koninklijke DSM

Danlac

Groupe Danone

Hain Celestial

Lifeway Foods

The Kefir Company

Lifeway Kefir

Market size by Product

By Flavor

Regular

Flavored

By Type

Frozen Kefir

Organic Kefir

Low Fat Content Kefir

Greek Kefir

Market size by End User

Dietary Supplements

Sauces and Dips

Drinks and Smoothies

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kefir Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Kefir Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Regular

1.4.3 Flavored

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Kefir Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Dietary Supplements

1.5.3 Sauces and Dips

1.5.4 Drinks and Smoothies

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Kefir Market Size

2.1.1 Global Kefir Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Kefir Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Kefir Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Kefir Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Kefir Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nestle Kefir Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.2 Archer Daniels Midland

11.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Kefir Products Offered

11.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

11.3 Kerry Group

11.3.1 Kerry Group Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kerry Group Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kerry Group Kefir Products Offered

11.3.5 Kerry Group Recent Development

11.4 Dohler Group

11.4.1 Dohler Group Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Dohler Group Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Dohler Group Kefir Products Offered

11.4.5 Dohler Group Recent Development

11.5 Dupont

11.5.1 Dupont Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Dupont Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Dupont Kefir Products Offered

11.5.5 Dupont Recent Development

11.6 Koninklijke DSM

11.6.1 Koninklijke DSM Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Koninklijke DSM Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Koninklijke DSM Kefir Products Offered

11.6.5 Koninklijke DSM Recent Development

11.7 Danlac

11.7.1 Danlac Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Danlac Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Danlac Kefir Products Offered

11.7.5 Danlac Recent Development

11.8 Groupe Danone

11.8.1 Groupe Danone Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Groupe Danone Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Groupe Danone Kefir Products Offered

11.8.5 Groupe Danone Recent Development

11.9 Hain Celestial

11.9.1 Hain Celestial Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Hain Celestial Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Hain Celestial Kefir Products Offered

11.9.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development

11.10 Lifeway Foods

11.10.1 Lifeway Foods Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Lifeway Foods Kefir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Lifeway Foods Kefir Products Offered

11.10.5 Lifeway Foods Recent Development

11.11 The Kefir Company

11.12 Lifeway Kefir

Continued….

