Kefir Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

The global Kefir market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Kefir market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Kefir in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Kefir in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Kefir market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Kefir market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nestle
Archer Daniels Midland
Kerry Group
Dohler Group
Dupont
Koninklijke DSM
Danlac
Groupe Danone
Hain Celestial
Lifeway Foods
The Kefir Company
Lifeway Kefir
Market size by Product
By Flavor
Regular
Flavored
By Type
Frozen Kefir
Organic Kefir
Low Fat Content Kefir
Greek Kefir
Market size by End User
Dietary Supplements
Sauces and Dips
Drinks and Smoothies
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
