Kayak Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate Until 2026

With water sport season drawing near, sales of kayaks have revved up worldwide. Swift activities are being undertaken related to construction of artificial waterbodies, so as to enable sports enthusiasts in pursuing kayaking. With indoor adventure sports gaining enormous popularity, enthusiasts are able to participate in the sport although staying far away from relevant water bodies. Awareness about fitness & health has been rapidly surging among the common public, encouraging them to take part in water sports such as kayaking and rafting.

Click here for Free Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=530

As these activities act as effective cardiovascular workout, people across the globe are increasingly taking interest in the sport. Improved balance & coordination, provision of endurance training, and strength build-up are key benefits of kayaking that are driving its popularity. Apart from the provision of health benefits, kayaking also enables individuals in having a close interaction with nature, which in turn helps in reducing tension and stress. Gradual realization of benefits associated with kayaking has been attracting more individuals towards the sport, thereby driving sales of kayaks.

Fact.MR’s recently compiled analytical research report foresees a moderate growth for the global kayak market between the forecast period 2017 and 2026.

In North America, participation rates in the paddle sports such as kayaking has showcased a tremendous surge. Governments in the region are promoting adventure tourism through establishment of championships, in a bid to propel popularity of such sports. For example, The Pan Am Championships are an imperative kayaking championships held annually in the region. North America will therefore remain the leading market for kayak, in terms of revenues as well as sales expansion.

Sports variety stores and modern trade channels offer popular brands of kayak, which has made them attractive shopping destinations. These sales channels enable a closer evaluation of the products, meanwhile providing the required intelligence and support to customers. Presence of expert customer service personnel has further propelled popularity of these sales channel in the global kayak market. Sports variety stores and modern trade are set to account for the largest revenue shares of the market during the forecast period.

View Full Report with Table of Content @ https://www.factmr.com/report/530/kayak-market

Pervasiveness in high demand for recreational kayak will remain intact in the upcoming years. Recreational kayak will continue to be sought-after among various products available in the market, as these are suitable for paddlers with all abilities in light of their characteristics such as ease of paddling & comfort, stability, and user-friendly design. Revenues from recreational kayak sales will remain slightly larger than those from touring and racing product segments combined.

Competition Tracking

The global kayak market is relatively more competitive across established western markets. Prevailing competition along with technological upgrades that have been and are being made in kayaks is likely to have a positive influence on the market expansion. In a bid to acquire a competitive advantage, distinguishing product & service offerings via a unique and clear value proposition has become imperative for prominent players in the global kayak market.

While new market entrants are focusing on product innovation, established players are competing one another in terms of brand, quality, and cost. Key players supporting expansion of the market, as identified by the report, include Advanced Elements, Aqua Xtreme, Klepper Faltbootwerft, BIC Sport, Nautiraid, and TRAK Kayaks.

For any query get easily connect with an Analyst @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=530

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.