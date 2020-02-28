The report studies the “Kayak Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2026. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Kayak Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Fact.MR’s recently compiled analytical research report foresees a moderate growth for the global kayak market between the forecast period 2017 and 2026.

Sports variety stores and modern trade channels offer popular brands of kayak, which has made them attractive shopping destinations. These sales channels enable a closer evaluation of the products, meanwhile providing the required intelligence and support to customers. Presence of expert customer service personnel has further propelled popularity of these sales channel in the global kayak market. Sports variety stores and modern trade are set to account for the largest revenue shares of the market during the forecast period.

The global kayak market is relatively more competitive across established western markets. Prevailing competition along with technological upgrades that have been and are being made in kayaks is likely to have a positive influence on the market expansion. In a bid to acquire a competitive advantage, distinguishing product & service offerings via a unique and clear value proposition has become imperative for prominent players in the global kayak market.

Sales of kayaks have revved up worldwide. Swift activities are being undertaken related to construction of artificial waterbodies, so as to enable sports enthusiasts in pursuing kayaking. With indoor adventure sports gaining enormous popularity, enthusiasts are able to participate in the sport although staying far away from relevant water bodies. Awareness about fitness & health has been rapidly surging among the common public, encouraging them to take part in water sports such as kayaking and rafting.

Kayaking is an environment-friendly sport, which is human powered for the outdoor enthusiasts who crave natural experiences. Sales of accessories and necessities that go along with the sport have also witnessed a robust growth, meanwhile demonstrating the impacts that sales of kayak have on relevant categories. Estimations imply generational factors will rev up kayak sales, as more & more Baby Boomers, who favor human-powered recreation and tend to be active outdoor enthusiasts, retire and seek soft adventures to leverage their leisure time.

Touring kayaks are also expected to endure as popular product in the market, with sales poised to exceed revenues worth US$ 160 Mn by 2026-end. Racing kayaks, on the other hand, will continue to remain the least lucrative product in the market.

In terms of revenues, sports variety stores are set to spearhead the global kayak market on the basis of sales channels, followed by modern trade channels and third party online channel. Direct to customer online channel will account for the smallest market revenue share during 2017 to 2026.

Manufacturers and retailers, who concentrate less on sales expansion and more on engaging with enthusiasts through their experiences, are likely to realize most success in the market. Nature of the global market for kayak is competitive, particularly across the developed markets. Technological upgradation being made in kayaks along with the prevailing competition will have a positive influence on expansion of the market.

