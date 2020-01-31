Kapton Tape Market to Undertake Strapping Growth | 2025

Kapton tape aka polyimide tape can withstand a wide temperature range from -269°C to + 400°C. Its electrical insulation and heat resistant properties accounts for its extensive application in a host of industries such as spacecraft, aerospace, electronics, medical, 3D printing. Besides applications in thermal blankets and flexible printed circuit boards that are used in spacecraft, satellites, etc., kapton tape is sought-after for cryogenics applications as it displays unparalleled dielectric and thermal insulation traits at low thermal gradient.

The report studies the kapton tape market based on product type, application, and geography. North America holds supremacy in the overall market driven by the growth of electronics and automotive industries.

Rising demand for films that display high temperature stability attributes, unparalleled di-electric insulation properties, and high chemical and solvent resistance that find applications in various end-use industries is fuelling the kapton tape market.

Silicon based kapton tape is most commonly used for various applications. However, demand for silicon free substitutes that display high adhesive properties at mid-level temperatures is stoking demand for acrylic based kapton tapes. While silicon based adhesive tapes display higher adhesion at lower temperatures, i.e. below 0°C, acrylic based products display higher adhesion at mid-range temperatures, typically between 0°C and 100°C.

Acrylic based tapes are primarily of two types, viz. pure and modified. While pure and modified acrylic based tapes display similar characteristics, the latter displays superior adhesive properties for hard-to-bond plastics which makes them more expensive.

The rising demand for circuit board masking tape in the manufacture of electronics is another key factor stoking the growth of kapton tape market. Circuit board masking tapes are made of polyester film and silicon adhesive that have optimum thickness, and can be removed cleanly from the substrate without leaving adhesive residues. Besides this, the high temperature withstanding capability and easy to use roll make circuit board masking tapes ideal for several applications such as electronic assembly, anodizing, powder coating, masking applications, and wet coating operations.

North America accounts for the leading consumption of kapton tape, driven by growth in electronics and automotive industries. Substantial research pursuits in the U.S. for the development of newer adhesives such as natural and synthetic rubber for kapton tape is also stoking the growth of this regional market. Europe trails North America in terms of consumption of kapton tape. High FDI in electronics and automotive sectors, especially France, Germany, and the U.K. are aiding the kapton tape market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a leading consumer of kapton tape. A growing middle class population with disposable incomes is displaying extensive demand for electronics that use kapton tapes. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are relatively small markets for kapton tape due to low product awareness. Nevertheless, growth of the automotive industry in GCC, Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico will provide opportunities for the kapton tape market to proliferate in these regions.

Core companies operating in the global kapton tape market include 3M Company, Botron Company Inc., CanDo National Tape, E.l. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Polyonics Inc.