K-12 Technology Spend Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

This report focuses on the K-12 Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Technology Spend development in United States, Europe and China.
Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.
E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.
In 2017, the K-12 Technology Spend Market Size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Blackboard
Knewton
Microsoft
2U
Aptara
Articulate
Dell
Discovery Communication
Echo360
IBM
Jenzabar
Promethean World
Saba Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Solution
Support
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Solution
1.4.5 Support
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pre-primary School
1.5.3 Primary School
1.5.4 Middle School
1.5.5 High School
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Size
2.2 K-12 Technology Spend Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 K-12 Technology Spend Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 K-12 Technology Spend Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 K-12 Technology Spend Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 K-12 Technology Spend Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 K-12 Technology Spend Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players K-12 Technology Spend Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into K-12 Technology Spend Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Blackboard
12.1.1 Blackboard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction
12.1.4 Blackboard Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Blackboard Recent Development
12.2 Knewton
12.2.1 Knewton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction
12.2.4 Knewton Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Knewton Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 2U
12.4.1 2U Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction
12.4.4 2U Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 2U Recent Development
12.5 Aptara
12.5.1 Aptara Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction
12.5.4 Aptara Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Aptara Recent Development
12.6 Articulate
12.6.1 Articulate Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction
12.6.4 Articulate Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Articulate Recent Development
Continued …
