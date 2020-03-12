K-12 Technology Spend Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

In 2018, the global K-12 Technology Spend market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global K-12 Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Technology Spend development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blackboard

Knewton

Microsoft

2U

Aptara

Articulate

Dell

Discovery Communication

Echo360

IBM

Jenzabar

Promethean World

Saba Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Solution

Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the K-12 Technology Spend development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Solution

1.4.5 Support

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Pre-primary School

1.5.3 Primary School

1.5.4 Middle School

1.5.5 High School

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Size

2.2 K-12 Technology Spend Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 K-12 Technology Spend Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 K-12 Technology Spend Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Blackboard

12.1.1 Blackboard Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction

12.1.4 Blackboard Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Blackboard Recent Development

12.2 Knewton

12.2.1 Knewton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction

12.2.4 Knewton Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Knewton Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 2U

12.4.1 2U Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction

12.4.4 2U Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 2U Recent Development

12.5 Aptara

12.5.1 Aptara Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 K-12 Technology Spend Introduction

12.5.4 Aptara Revenue in K-12 Technology Spend Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aptara Recent Development

Continued…….

