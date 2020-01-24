K-12 Online Education Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “K-12 Online Education Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “K-12 Online Education Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The K-12 Online Education Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global K-12 Online Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Online Education development in United States, Europe and China.

Online Learning is a flexible instructional delivery system that encompasses any kind of learning that takes place via the Internet. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace.

Online education has become a viable and exciting method for instructional delivery in the global business society that runs on a 24/7 schedule because it provides students with great flexibility. With the increased availability of the Internet and computer technology, students are able to access information anytime and anyplace that would normally be available only through a traditional classroom. Studies have shown that students learn just as effectively in an online classroom as they do in the traditional classroom.

The key players covered in this study

Ambow Education

CDEL

New Oriental Education and Technology

TAL

Vedantu

iTutorGroup

EF Education First

Chegg

Knewton

Tokyo Academics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338168-global-k-12-online-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global K-12 Online Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Structured Tutoring

1.4.3 On-Demand Tutoring

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global K-12 Online Education Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pre-primary School

1.5.3 Primary School

1.5.4 Middle School

1.5.5 High School

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 K-12 Online Education Market Size

2.2 K-12 Online Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 K-12 Online Education Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 K-12 Online Education Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ambow Education

12.1.1 Ambow Education Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.1.4 Ambow Education Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ambow Education Recent Development

12.2 CDEL

12.2.1 CDEL Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.2.4 CDEL Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CDEL Recent Development

12.3 New Oriental Education and Technology

12.3.1 New Oriental Education and Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.3.4 New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 New Oriental Education and Technology Recent Development

12.4 TAL

12.4.1 TAL Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.4.4 TAL Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TAL Recent Development

12.5 Vedantu

12.5.1 Vedantu Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.5.4 Vedantu Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Vedantu Recent Development

12.6 iTutorGroup

12.6.1 iTutorGroup Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.6.4 iTutorGroup Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 iTutorGroup Recent Development

12.7 EF Education First

12.7.1 EF Education First Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.7.4 EF Education First Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 EF Education First Recent Development

12.8 Chegg

12.8.1 Chegg Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.8.4 Chegg Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Chegg Recent Development

12.9 Knewton

12.9.1 Knewton Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.9.4 Knewton Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Knewton Recent Development

12.10 Tokyo Academics

12.10.1 Tokyo Academics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 K-12 Online Education Introduction

12.10.4 Tokyo Academics Revenue in K-12 Online Education Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Tokyo Academics Recent Development

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3338168-global-k-12-online-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)