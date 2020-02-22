K-12 Online Education 2017 China Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 19.28% and Forecast to 2021

The K-12 online education market in China encompasses primary and secondary education that is imparted to students (from kindergarten until the 12th grade) through many online platforms. In this report, we have limited the service offerings to online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services. The end-user segments considered are institutional and individual learners. The report also provides an extensive vendor landscape analysis that covers products and services offered by key players in the market in focus.

The analysts forecast the K-12 online education market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the K-12 online education market in China for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, K-12 Online Education Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• China Online Education Group

• iTutorGroup

• New Oriental Education & Technology

• TAL Education Group

• Xueda Education Group

Other prominent vendors

• Ambow Education

• Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services

• ChinaEdu

• EIC Education

• Kaplan

• Tutors in China

• UMeWorld

• ZHAN.com

• Yiqizuoye Corporation

Market driver

• Increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China

Market challenge

• Skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of mobile learning

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Economic overview

• Education in China

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Market overview

• K-12 online education market in China by online schools

• K-12 online education market in China by language learning courses

• K-12 online education market in Chin by test preparation services

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• K-12 online education market in China by institutional learners

• K-12 online education market in China by individual learners

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing popularity of mobile learning

• Growing customization of online education services

• Rising use of cloud computing in K-12 online education system

• Growing adoption of blended learning

• Increased public spending on education in China

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• China Online Education Group

• iTutorGroup

• New Oriental Education & Technology

• TAL Education Group

• Xueda Education Group

..…..Continued

