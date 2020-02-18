Juvenile Life Insurance Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Juvenile Life Insurance market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Juvenile Life Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the Juvenile Life Insurance in 2017. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favorable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase Juvenile Life Insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of Juvenile Life Insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the Juvenile Life Insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing Life Insurance products with lower guarantees. The Europe and North America has relative growth rate due to the lower birth rate and some developed also have the similar phenomenon, China has higher growth rate due the higher birth rate and China’s Second Child Policy and China’s high growth rate in economic.

The global Juvenile Life Insurance market is valued at 36100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 88500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Track and Trace Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

School

Home Use

Highlights of the Global Juvenile Life Insurance report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Juvenile Life Insurance market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

