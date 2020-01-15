Juvenile Life Insurance Market Analysis and Growth to 2025 by Major Manufactures(Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life , nsurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance)

Juvenile Life Insurance Solutions Industry 2018 Market Research report gives estimation of the factors that are boosting the development of the Juvenile Life Insurance Solutions market and it also gives the analytical data of Market Size, Share, Growth, Application, Opportunity analysis, and forecast on the basis of key principles segments such as end-users, application, product, technology, and region are surveyed comprehensively.

Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life , nsurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, CPICAviva, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Nippon Life Insurance, Gerber Life Insurance,AIG.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• <10 Years Old

• 10~18 Years Old

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• School

• Home Use

Scope of the Report:

· This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Juvenile Life Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.· Gross premiums increased in most countries in the Juvenile Life Insurance in 2017. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favorable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase Juvenile Life Insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of Juvenile Life Insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the Juvenile Life Insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing Life Insurance products with lower guarantees. The Europe and North America has relative growth rate due to the lower birth rate and some developed also have the similar phenomenon, China has higher growth rate due the higher birth rate and China’s Second Child Policy and China’s high growth rate in economic.· The global Juvenile Life Insurance market is valued at 36100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 88000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2017 and 2023.· The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.· North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Juvenile Life Insurance.· Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

