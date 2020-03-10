Just How Big Is The Activated Cake Emulsifier Market..? Here’s What You Need to Know : Palsgaard SA, PentaCake, BASF SE, Danisco A/S, SensoryEffects, Wacker Chemie AG

Activated Cake Emulsifier Market Outlook

Activated cake emulsifiers are extruded emulsifier systems distributed on a food carrier. The effects it provides include functionality such as fast uptake and integration of air into a cake batter resulting in improved stability and a superior cake quality. The demand for unique flavor and taste in cakes with high quality is increasing by the day. To meet consumers’ demand, foodservice providers are developing cakes with diverse flavors and reliable quality obtained by the inclusion of activated cake emulsifier.

Furthermore, the aspects that hold out as the primary drivers of the activated cake emulsifier market are increasing in-store bakeries, growing demand for innovative products and distinct flavor in cakes and changing consumers’ taste pattern. However, the available alternatives of activated cake emulsifier such as egg white and fats comprising trans-fatty acids (TFA) could hamper the market growth. Because of functional roles of egg in the production of cakes, it would be challenging to reduce or substitute egg in cake entirely, which could obstruct the market in growing.

Global Activated Cake Emulsifier Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Activated Cake Emulsifier market are Palsgaard SA, PentaCake, BASF SE, Danisco A/S, SensoryEffects, Wacker Chemie AG, Masson Group Company Limited, Corbion N.V., Rich Products Corporation, The Bakels Group, Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co.KG, Ingredion, Inc., Guangzhou Kegu Food, FrieslandCampina Kievit, United Food Industries, among others.

Global Activated Cake Emulsifier Market: Key Developments

Expanding Overall Bakery Industry Making the Way for Activated Cake Emulsifiers:

Activated cake emulsifier is a term which describes the instant properties of the emulsifier when included in the cake batter. The activation is attained by placing the emulsifier on the starch granules surface by means of a very sophisticated extrusion procedure. Owing to the numerous benefits it provides including easier production of cakes, improved texture with higher volume, lower production costs and additional benefits, the activated cake emulsifier is envisaged to witness tremendous growth in the near future. Also, growing out-of-home consumption pattern coupled with a rise in demand for healthier bakery products, enhanced batter for cake making is becoming topical, which can enhance the market growth of the activated cake emulsifiers. Moreover, the shifting consumers’ preference for health foods, expanding overall bakery industry, and rising demand for the clean label and organic ingredients used in cakes are some of the primary factors playing a pivotal role in the growth of the activated cake emulsifier market.

Global Activated Cake Emulsifier: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global Activated Cake Emulsifier market has been segmented as –

Polyglycerol Esters

Monoglycerides

Lactic Acid Esters

Polysorbates

Others

On the basis of Source, the global Activated Cake Emulsifier market has been segmented as –

Dairy

Non-Dairy

On the basis of Form, the global Activated Cake Emulsifier market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

Paste

On the basis of application, the global Activated Cake Emulsifier market has been segmented as –

Pound Cake

Butter Cake

Sponge Cake

Dorayaki (Bean-Jam Pancakes)

Castella

Others

In June 2016, Corbion N.V. added propylene glycol monoesters capabilities to one of company’s emulsifier production facilities. The applications of the line of ingredients include sweet goods, bakery mixes and more.

Opportunities for Global Activated Cake Emulsifier Market Participants

Consumers desire new cakes and new twists on current offerings – no matter where they buy it from, be it a bakery outlet, supermarket, their local craft baker or make it themselves. Consumers also want the cake or the mix to be reasonably priced and with a shorter list of ingredients, not to mention as healthy as possible. Activated cake emulsifier offers the perfect solution. Activated Cake Emulsifier has unique properties such as enhance batter whipping used in bakery products, improve volume, short whipping time, increase the stability of dough, others.

Also, the per capita consumption of cakes is increasing rapidly which is providing a lucrative opportunity for the activated cake emulsifier manufacturers. The consumers are increasingly challenging the industrial cake producers to offer high-quality, exotic cakes at a cheaper cost. Recent testing has also shown that activated cake emulsifiers work well in gluten-free applications. The producers could emphasize on making gluten-free specific activated cake emulsifiers to expand their position in such a competitive market.