Jumbo Bags Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2016-2026

Packaging is becoming an important aspect to protect and preserve the product from harmful rays, dust or moisture during the course of transportation. It plays an important role as primary packaging so that the product contaminate or react with any chemical. Moreover, secondary packaging plays a vital role during transportation of goods from one place to another without getting damage. Jumbo bags is a type of primary and secondary packaging solution that is specifically designed for transportation and storage purpose. These jumbo bags are commonly known as FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), bulk bags, big bags, container bags or flexible container. These bags are equipped with easy handling for transportation due to a wide variety of lifting options which includes cross corner loops, sleeve lift, hood lift, ancillary lift, double stevedore straps, single stevedore straps, etc. Moreover, these jumbo bags are ideal for manufacturer due to the wide variety of inlets and outlets that these jumbo bags possess. Some inlets are known as open top, spout top, duffle top and flap with spout top, whereas, some outlets are flat bottom, discharge spout and discharge spout with flap. These jumbo is primarily applicable for powder, liquid, granules, etc. Apart from regular bags, these bags can be custom designed as per the client requirement. It can be customized with PE coated lamination and UV resistant material in order to protect the product from moisture and harmful rays. Moreover, long lasting material of jumbo bags can be served as a printing option which provide good branding and advertising tool for the brand owners

Jumbo Bags Market- Market Segmentation:

The global jumbo bags market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end use type. On the basis of product type, global jumbo bags market is segmented into regular jumbo bags, anti-static jumbo bags, conductive jumbo bags, dissipative jumbo bags and UN certified jumbo bags, wherein the use of UN certified bags is regulated by the UN Association (known as the orange book) as they are capable of carrying hazardous products. On the basis of material type, global Jumbo bags market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) and semi-aromatic polyamides in which polypropylene is expected to account for a large market share in the global jumbo bags market. On the basis of end use, global jumbo bags market is segmented into food & agriculture, chemicals and petrochemicals, construction, minerals and ores, pharmaceuticals and others, wherein agriculture is expected to dominate the global jumbo bags market.

Jumbo Bags Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors towards the growth of global Jumbo bags market is the ease of transport and move bulk material from one place to another. Moreover, the manufacturers save huge in transport and storage cost as the usage of jumbo bags has been nullified the use of pallets and secondary packaging, therefore, this aspect is also expected to drive the growth of the jumbo bags market. Another substantial reason towards the growth jumbo bags market is the rise of industrialization and increasing exports & imports trade. Furthermore, another factor towards the growth of jumbo bags market is the reusability feature of jumbo bags, as these bags can be folded and kept when not in use which is not possible in case of conventional form of storage solution. Adding to this, the recyclable property of jumbo bags is expected to be another factor towards the growth of the jumbo bags market. However, the discharge of toxic waste from the manufacturing plants of jumbo bags and raw material is expected to hinder the growth of the jumbo bags market, as it is affecting the environment as well as the household those are residing around these plants. Moreover, the wide availability of conventional form of storage solution such as drums and containers is expected to obstruct the growth of the jumbo bags market. Furthermore, the manufacturer inclination towards the use of small sized sealable packaging solution is also expected a restraining factor towards the growth of the jumbo bags market.

Jumbo Bags Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global Jumbo bags market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global jumbo bags market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to account for largest market share in the global jumbo bags market due to its highest contribution in chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, agriculture sector in India and China is expected to account for more than half in the market share of global agriculture industry, therefore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region towards the growth of the global jumbo bags market.

Jumbo Bags Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the Jumbo bags market are Jumbo Bags Ltd., Gulf Plastic Industries SAOG, FBIC Vietnam, PINNACLE Packaging Industries LLC, Al-Tawfiq Company, FILLING & PACKING MATERIALS MFG.CO., BJJ PHOLSUWAN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD., Virgo Polymer (India) Ltd., Berg Bag Company,LLC and KP Polypack International

