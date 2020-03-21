Juicer Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global Juicer Industry

A juicer is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juicers concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and vegetables which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juicers also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juicers of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta.

The technical barriers of Juicer are low, and the Solar Grade Juicer market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Omega, Breville, Oster, Hurom, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people’s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of juicers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Juicer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Juicer.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Juicer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Juicer market.

In China, Juicer manufactures mainly include Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Donlim, SKG, Deer, Xibeile, OUKE, and others. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Philips, Panasonic, Hurom, and Omega.

China is the world’s largest producer of Juicer; as the same time, the consumption of Juicer in China grown gradually. In the result, Juicer in China was export-oriented until now.

The global Juicer market is valued at 1940 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Juicer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Juicer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Juicer in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Juicer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Juicer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Omega

Breville

Oster

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim

SKG

Bear

ACA

Deer

Xibeile

OUKE

Market size by Product

Tradtional Juice Extractor

Slow Juicer

Market size by End User

Family Expenses

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Juicer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Juicer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Juicer companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Juicer submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Juicer Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Juicer Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Tradtional Juice Extractor

1.4.3 Slow Juicer

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Juicer Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Family Expenses

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Juicer Market Size

2.1.1 Global Juicer Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Juicer Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Juicer Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Juicer Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Juicer Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Juicer Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Juicer Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Juicer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Juicer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Juicer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Juicer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Juicer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Juicer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Juicer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Juicer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Juicer Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Juicer Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Juicer Sales by Product

4.2 Global Juicer Revenue by Product

4.3 Juicer Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Juicer Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Juicer by Countries

6.1.1 North America Juicer Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Juicer Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Juicer by Product

6.3 North America Juicer by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Juicer by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Juicer Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Juicer Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Juicer by Product

7.3 Europe Juicer by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Juicer by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Juicer Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Juicer Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Juicer by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Juicer by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Juicer by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Juicer Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Juicer Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Juicer by Product

9.3 Central & South America Juicer by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Juicer by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Juicer Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Juicer Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Juicer by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Juicer by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Omega

11.1.1 Omega Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Omega Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Omega Juicer Products Offered

11.1.5 Omega Recent Development

11.2 Breville

11.2.1 Breville Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Breville Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Breville Juicer Products Offered

11.2.5 Breville Recent Development

11.3 Oster

11.3.1 Oster Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Oster Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Oster Juicer Products Offered

11.3.5 Oster Recent Development

11.4 Hurom

11.4.1 Hurom Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Hurom Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Hurom Juicer Products Offered

11.4.5 Hurom Recent Development

11.5 Braun

11.5.1 Braun Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Braun Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Braun Juicer Products Offered

11.5.5 Braun Recent Development

11.6 Cuisinart

11.6.1 Cuisinart Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Cuisinart Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Cuisinart Juicer Products Offered

11.6.5 Cuisinart Recent Development

11.7 Kuvings

11.7.1 Kuvings Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Kuvings Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Kuvings Juicer Products Offered

11.7.5 Kuvings Recent Development

11.8 Philips

11.8.1 Philips Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Philips Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Philips Juicer Products Offered

11.8.5 Philips Recent Development

11.9 Panasonic

11.9.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Panasonic Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Panasonic Juicer Products Offered

11.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.10 Electrolux

11.10.1 Electrolux Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Electrolux Juicer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Electrolux Juicer Products Offered

11.10.5 Electrolux Recent Development

11.11 Joyoung

11.12 Supor

11.13 Midea

11.14 Donlim

11.15 SKG

11.16 Bear

11.17 ACA

11.18 Deer

11.19 Xibeile

11.20 OUKE

