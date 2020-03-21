Juice Extractor Market Worldwide Players Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Trend, Industry Technologies and Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

The market for juice extractors has been Increase in demand for healthy beverages, improved awareness of fruit and vegetable juices though various media platforms relating to nutrition, breakfast inclusions, weight reduction has been driving the juice extractors market. Growing importance and perceptions among consumer groups with respect to drinking of fresh fruit and vegetable juices has been encouraging the consumers to buy juice extractors and consume fresh juices homemade. Hence, global juice extractors market is expected to grow at CAGR over 6% post the year 2022.

In 2013, the US and China together accounted for 57% of total juice extractors export in the year 2015. Growing demand for new designs, convenience beverages has encouraged the juice extractor sales across various segments. Unique features of juice extractors including extra-large chute, durability, superior juicing process, specific fruit or vegetable juicing, multiple uses has further supported the market growth.

Leading Key Players Analysis

The key players profiled in Juice Extractor market are

Breville,

Hamilton Beach,

Omega,

Chefs Star,

Jack LaLanne,

Cuisinart,

Philips,

Kenwood,

Panasonic

Hurom

Get Free Sample Copy of “Juice Extractors Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1777

Reasons to Buy

This report includes in-depth study of juice extractor market and its micro and macro-markets. It covers market segmentation by type, function, and blade material. It helps in identifying major consumption patterns, emerging technologies in the market. The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for juice extractor and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions. In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report. The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources

Key Findings

Secondary data reveals that among China, The U.S., Germany, Korea, and Italy together held a share of 69% in the year 2015 in the juice extractors export value

Increase in health awareness and demand for convenience food and beverages specially during breakfast is supporting the market

Improved designs, advanced technologies, supply availability mainly through e-commerce and convenience features like clear juice container, cord storage/long cord, dishwasher safe, large chute, pulp regulator and other features are attracting consumers for buying juice extractors

The global juice extractors exports have witnessed growth of 8.33% during the period 2011-15

Browse Complete Half-Cooked Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures is Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/juice-extractors-market-1777