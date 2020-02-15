Juice Concentrate Market: Increasing Spending on Convenience Foods Catalyzes Growth

Stiff competition prevails in the global juice concentrate market and based on product differentiation few companies are gaining competitive advantage over others. Launch of new products with respect to taste and flavor is what companies in this market are focused on to steal a march from their competitors.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23600

Some of the key growth drivers of the global juice concentrate market are rising popularity of convenience foods, rising consciousness about the importance of good health, and longer shelf life and cost effectiveness of juice concentrates over fresh juices.

Proving to be a roadblock to the growth of this market is increasing awareness about the harmful effects of excess fructose consumption.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global juice concentrate market to be worth US$117.89 bn by 2025 increasing from a value of US$89.56 bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% therein.

The segments into which the juice concentrate market is classified based upon type are fruit juice concentrate and vegetable fruit concentrate. Fruit juice concentrate garnered leading share of the market in 2016. This is because fruit juice concentrates are widely used for a number of foods and beverages such as curds, ice creams, etc.

In terms of form, the segments of the global juice concentrate market are clear concentrate, frozen concentrate, and powdered concentrate. Clear concentrate mostly dominates the market followed by powdered concentrate.

The application segments of the juice concentrate market considered in this study are beverages, soups and sauces, bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products, and others. In 2016, beverages stood as the leading segment in terms of market share. This is mainly because of large-scale applications of juice concentrates in foods and a high demand for fruit and vegetable juices based beverages.

Some leading players in the global juice concentrate market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Dohler Company, Ingredion Incorporated, SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc., Diana Food, AGRANA Group, Sunopta Inc., SVZ International B.V., The Ciatti Company, and Kanegrade Limited.