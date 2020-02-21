Jubilee Ace Announces its Arrival in the Asia Pacific Region





Jubilee Ace has finally announced its arrival in the Asia Pacific region as the company looks set to revolutionise the financial industry with its new holistic arbitrage platform, Ace Quantum Universal Arbitrage (AQUA). Jubilee Ace founded in September 2018, is an advanced data analysis company that specialises in multi-sector arbitrage opportunities around the world.

Jubilee Ace began with traditional commodities trading arbitrage on exchanges. The company has since ventured into other areas of arbitraging to include sports and cryptocurrency arbitrage in addition to commodities arbitrage. This brings the total fields of specialisation to three. Additionally, Jubilee Ace is planning to include a fourth field of specialisation by venturing into foreign exchange arbitrage. With a strong focus on data and advanced technologies, the company aims to stay one step ahead of the global markets by capitalising on insightful information on the latest trends in the arbitraging and financial markets. Jubilee Ace has multiple real-time proof of concept technologies which provides novice and seasoned traders a fresh perspective and an avant-garde option to be part of an opportunity to take advantage of profitable, low risk investments, across various sectors.

In the dynamic and fast-paced society that we live in today, individuals may face challenges when attempting to execute an arbitrage trade. Some challenges may include time constraints, intricate arbitrage calculations, and the lack of adequate proper knowledge. However, with Jubilee Ace’s new AQUA system, AQUA aims to remove the challenges of arbitraging to enable the masses to execute arbitrage trades anywhere, anytime, on demand.

AQUA is an automated arbitraging system that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week which executes trades 100% automatically. AQUA is deployed worldwide to scan and formulate the best arbitrage combinations, giving rise to a low risk, high performance system. It develops profitable trading and arbitrage scenarios across the company’s three specialised fields – commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports.

To ensure the safety and security of AQUA, Jubilee Ace has enforced the AQUA Risk Management Protocol. The company has professional onsite engineer support which monitors, maintains and services the AQUA platform. Additionally, AQUA has extremely stringent logic checks and clearances. This extremely strict “wager refusal” procedure which ensures that no purchases and/or bets will be placed if a module is detected to be faulty. This would give users a peace of mind when trading and they can trust AQUA as a safe and reliable platform. Lastly, Jubilee Ace has developed a backup system to AQUA, AQUA-2 which is the secondary system that will activate when the main AQUA system undergoes upgrades or maintenance. This doubles as a failsafe backup which ensures smooth performance.

Capitalising on AQUA, Jubilee Ace has adapted this system to suit the demands for arbitrage trading in commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. AQUA for commodities (AQUA – Commodities) compares over 30 pairs of arbitrage trades every second to spot all the most lucrative opportunities. AQUA Commodities aims to provide low-risk trend based trading returns based on correlated commodity pairs. AQUA for cryptocurrencies (AQUA – Cryptocurrency) is a Python-based script that runs 24 hours non-stop which uses high speed data analysis coupled with high frequency order management and execution.

AQUA – Cryptocurrency offers the traditional 2-way arbitrage and a first of its kind advanced triangular 3-way arbitrage for cryptocurrencies, which looks set to be the trend setter in the industry. AQUA for sports (AQUA – Sports) provides periodical high powered returns based on worldwide gaming events. With over 300 major leagues and thousands of minor leagues globally, AQUA – Sports provides multiple combinations every game which creates unprecedented income opportunities.

Jubilee Ace will continue to expand and improve as the company aims to be an industry leader in the field of arbitrage. Jubilee Ace, the Ace of the Galaxy.