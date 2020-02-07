Joint Replacement Market Report 2019 Research Methodology and Data Sources Overview by Trending Research Companies- Zimmer Biomet,Stryker,DePuy Synthes,Smith and Nephew, Released by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Joint Replacement Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Replacement arthroplasty, or joint replacement surgery, is a procedure of orthopedic surgery in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is replaced with an orthopedic prosthesis. Joint replacement is considered as a treatment when severe joint pain or dysfunction is not alleviated by less-invasive therapies. It is a form of arthroplasty, and is often indicated from various joint diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Scope of the Report:

While the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis and rise in sports and road injuries will boost the demand for bone replacement, frequent product recalls, economic upheaval, and unfavorable political reforms threaten to impede the global market.

Although sales of bone replacement brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the bone replacement field hastily.

The worldwide market for Joint Replacement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Joint Replacement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Smith and Nephew

Wright Medical

Exactech

Integra

Aesculap

Arthrex

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Knees

Hips

Extremities

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age Below 45

Age 45-64

Age above 65

