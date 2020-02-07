Joint Fixation Systems Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

Joint fixation systems are used in orthopedic surgeries. These are broadly categorized into internal fixator systems and external fixator systems. Internal fixators help patients to carry their body’s weight by stabilizing and supporting fractured bones and movements. This system helps reduce the length of the hospital stay and decreases the risk of infections. External fixator devices, such as Schanz screws, connecting rods, and clamps, are used to stabilize and support long bone open fractures. External fixators allow the change of dressings without disturbing the fixation system. These fixators are minimally invasive and have an ergonomic design. This helps preserve tissue functions in trauma cases.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/joint-fixation-systems-market.html

Growth in geriatric population, increase in in prevalence of osteoarthritis diseases, surge in adoption of bone-related minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in health care spending worldwide are key factors that are expected to boost the global joint fixation systems market during the forecast period. However, high cost of minimally invasive surgeries and health related issues related to pin tract infections are likely to restrain the joint fixation systems market.

The global joint fixation systems market can be segmented based on product, patient type, extremity, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the joint fixation system can be bifurcated into internal fixation system and external. The internal fixation systems segment can be sub-segmented into plates, screws, rods, pins, and wires. The external fixation systems segment can be further classified into tubular fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators. Based on patient type, the joint fixation systems market can be segregated into adult and pediatric. The adult segment is likely to hold a major share of the global joint fixation systems market. In terms of extremity, the global joint fixation devices market can be divided into ankle and foot fractures, hand and wrist fractures, shoulder and elbow fractures, hip and pelvis fractures, tibia and femur fractures, rib fractures, and others. Based on end-user, the global joint fixation devices market can be categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, accident and trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49926

In terms of region, the global joint fixation devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America is projected to account for a major share of the global joint fixation systems market during the forecast period. The region accounts for a large share of the joint fixation systems market due to high per capita disposable income, high prevalence of the degenerative disease of bones and joints, strong brand value of major players in the region, favorable reimbursement coverage for orthopedic surgical procedures, and rise in incidence rate of trauma-related injuries among the geriatric population. The joint fixation systems market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to large patient base demanding affordable care, rapid urbanization in high growth potential developing countries, and improving health care infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global joint fixation systems market include DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Smith & Nephew plc, Globus Medical Inc., Camber Spine Technologies, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Holdings, Inc. SOFEMED, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Life Spine, Inc., Parallels IP Holdings GmbH., Stryker, and Amerra Medical Communication.