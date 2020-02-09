JOB BOARD SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Job Board Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Job Board Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Job Board Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Job Board definition. Originally a physical board where new job roles could be posted, but now most often refers to an online location that lists job vacancies.

This report focuses on the global Job Board Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Job Board Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Madgex

ICIMS

Workable Software

Nextal

Microsoft

Yello

Betterteam

Monster

TrueJob

Snagajob

TempWorks Software

AlphaPlex

Niteosoft (Simplejobscript)

EasyJobScript

ForceFinder

Adicio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC-based

Mobile-based

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Job Board Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC-based

1.4.3 Mobile-based

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Job Board Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Job Board Software Market Size

2.2 Job Board Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Job Board Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Job Board Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Madgex

12.1.1 Madgex Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.1.4 Madgex Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Madgex Recent Development

12.2 ICIMS

12.2.1 ICIMS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.2.4 ICIMS Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ICIMS Recent Development

12.3 Workable Software

12.3.1 Workable Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.3.4 Workable Software Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Workable Software Recent Development

12.4 Nextal

12.4.1 Nextal Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.4.4 Nextal Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nextal Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Yello

12.6.1 Yello Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.6.4 Yello Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Yello Recent Development

12.7 Betterteam

12.7.1 Betterteam Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.7.4 Betterteam Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Betterteam Recent Development

12.8 Monster

12.8.1 Monster Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.8.4 Monster Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Monster Recent Development

12.9 TrueJob

12.9.1 TrueJob Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.9.4 TrueJob Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 TrueJob Recent Development

12.10 Snagajob

12.10.1 Snagajob Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Job Board Software Introduction

12.10.4 Snagajob Revenue in Job Board Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Snagajob Recent Development

12.11 TempWorks Software

12.12 AlphaPlex

12.13 Niteosoft (Simplejobscript)

12.14 EasyJobScript

12.15 ForceFinder

12.16 Adicio

Continued….

