Jewelry Global Market 2019: Key Players – Buccellati, ChowTai Fook, De Beers, Harry Winston, A & D Gem Corporation

Description
This report studies the global market size of Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jewelry in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Jewelry market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Jewelry consists of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and cufflinks. Jewellery may be attached to the body or the clothes, and the term is restricted to durable ornaments, excluding flowers for example.
Jewelry may be made from a wide range of materials. Gemstones and similar materials such as amber and coral, precious metals, beads, and shells have been widely used, and enamel has often been important. In most cultures Jewelry can be understood as a status symbol, for its material properties, its patterns, or for meaningful symbols. Jewelry has been made to adorn nearly every body part, from hairpins to toe rings.
In 2017, the global Jewelry market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jewelry market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Jewelry include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Jewelry include
Buccellati
ChowTai Fook
De Beers
Harry Winston
A & D Gem Corporation
Arihant Jewellers
B. Vijaykumar & Co.
Blue Nile
Buccellati Jewelers
Chanel
Compagnie Financière Richemont
Dora International
Fame Diamonds
Gemco Designs
Graff Diamonds
J.B. And Brothers
Joyalukkas
Kirtilals
Laxmi Diamonds
Suashish Diamonds
Su-raj Diamonds and jewelry
Tara Jewels
Tiffany
Titan
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Vaibhav Global
Market Size Split by Type
by Product
Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Bangles
Pendants
by Jewelry Type
Diamond in Gold
Gold
Platinum
Silver
Gemstones
Diamond and Others
by Sales Format
Speciality stores
Department stores
Discounters
Online retailers
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Male
Female
Children
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Jewelry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Jewelry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jewelry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Jewelry Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Rings
1.4.3 Necklaces
1.4.4 Earrings
1.4.5 Bangles
1.4.6 Pendants
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Male
1.5.3 Female
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Jewelry Market Size
2.1.1 Global Jewelry Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Jewelry Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Jewelry Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Jewelry Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Jewelry Revenue by Regions
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Buccellati
11.1.1 Buccellati Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.1.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 ChowTai Fook
11.2.1 ChowTai Fook Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.2.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 De Beers
11.3.1 De Beers Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.3.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Harry Winston
11.4.1 Harry Winston Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.4.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 A & D Gem Corporation
11.5.1 A & D Gem Corporation Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.5.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Arihant Jewellers
11.6.1 Arihant Jewellers Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.6.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 B. Vijaykumar & Co.
11.7.1 B. Vijaykumar & Co. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.7.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Blue Nile
11.8.1 Blue Nile Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.8.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Buccellati Jewelers
11.9.1 Buccellati Jewelers Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.9.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Chanel
11.10.1 Chanel Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewelry
11.10.4 Jewelry Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Compagnie Financière Richemont
11.12 Dora International
11.13 Fame Diamonds
11.14 Gemco Designs
11.15 Graff Diamonds
11.16 J.B. And Brothers
11.17 Joyalukkas
11.18 Kirtilals
11.19 Laxmi Diamonds
11.20 Suashish Diamonds
11.21 Su-raj Diamonds and jewelry
11.22 Tara Jewels
11.23 Tiffany
11.24 Titan
11.25 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
11.26 Vaibhav Global
Continued…
