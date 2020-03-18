Jewellery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

This report studies the global market size of Jewelleryin key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jewellery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Jewellery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Jewellery or jewelry consists of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and cufflinks.

Jewelry and precious gems are considered to be a crucial part of several cultures across the globe. Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items. As result of this, the global gems and jewelry market has witnessed substantial growth over the past couple of years. Many leading jewelry brands and companies are focusing on investing sizeable amount of money in the advertising and marketing campaigns for increasing publicity. This has not only triggered awareness among consumers regarding the structured retail jewelry industry but has also enhanced the perception of jewelries as a lavish gift item. All these efforts are also aided by the feasible finance schemes which are being offered by several companies to consumers.

In 2017, the global Jewellery market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jewellery market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Jewellery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Jewellery include

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

Maria Black

Missoma London

Laura Lombardi

Bar Jewellery

Gaviria

Maria Tash

Katerina Makriyianni

Monica Vinader

Swarovski

Tiffany&Co

Tous

Thomas Sabo

Market Size Split by Type

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Gems

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Online

Offline

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Jewellery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Jewellery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Jewellery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Jewellery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Jewellery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

