Jewellery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

This report studies the global market size of Jewelleryin key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jewellery in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Jewellery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Jewellery or jewelry consists of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and cufflinks.
Jewelry and precious gems are considered to be a crucial part of several cultures across the globe. Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items. As result of this, the global gems and jewelry market has witnessed substantial growth over the past couple of years. Many leading jewelry brands and companies are focusing on investing sizeable amount of money in the advertising and marketing campaigns for increasing publicity. This has not only triggered awareness among consumers regarding the structured retail jewelry industry but has also enhanced the perception of jewelries as a lavish gift item. All these efforts are also aided by the feasible finance schemes which are being offered by several companies to consumers.
In 2017, the global Jewellery market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jewellery market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366664-global-jewellery-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Jewellery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Jewellery include
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
LVMH
Rajesh Exports
Richemont
Signet Jewelers
Maria Black
Missoma London
Laura Lombardi
Bar Jewellery
Gaviria
Maria Tash
Katerina Makriyianni
Monica Vinader
Swarovski
Tiffany&Co
Tous
Thomas Sabo
Market Size Split by Type
Gold
Diamond
Platinum
Gems
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Online
Offline
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Jewellery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jewellery market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Jewellery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jewellery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Jewellery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Jewellery Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Jewellery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Gold
1.4.3 Diamond
1.4.4 Platinum
1.4.5 Gems
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Jewellery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Online
1.5.3 Offline
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Jewellery Market Size
2.1.1 Global Jewellery Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Jewellery Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Jewellery Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Jewellery Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Jewellery Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Jewellery Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Jewellery Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Jewellery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Jewellery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Jewellery Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Jewellery Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Jewellery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Jewellery Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Jewellery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Jewellery Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Jewellery Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Jewellery Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
Jewellery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
11.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.1.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 LVMH
11.2.1 LVMH Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.2.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Rajesh Exports
11.3.1 Rajesh Exports Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.3.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Richemont
11.4.1 Richemont Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.4.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Signet Jewelers
11.5.1 Signet Jewelers Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.5.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Maria Black
11.6.1 Maria Black Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.6.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Missoma London
11.7.1 Missoma London Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.7.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Laura Lombardi
11.8.1 Laura Lombardi Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.8.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Bar Jewellery
11.9.1 Bar Jewellery Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.9.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Gaviria
11.10.1 Gaviria Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jewellery
11.10.4 Jewellery Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Maria Tash
11.12 Katerina Makriyianni
11.13 Monica Vinader
11.14 Swarovski
11.15 Tiffany&Co
11.16 Tous
11.17 Thomas Sabo
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3366664-global-jewellery-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Also Read:
- • Global Sports Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
- • Glass Packaging Market 2019 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2025
- • Global Automotive Power Modules Market Growth Opportunities 2019 with Leading Companies- Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon, On Semiconductor, Danfoss and more…
- • Global Convertible Roof market 2024 Emerging Technology Trends, Market Demand, Growth and Opportunity Assessment Forecast
- • Solar Vehicle Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024
Contact Information:
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)