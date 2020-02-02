JEWELLERY MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Jewellery in China” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 25 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Currently, purchases of gold jewellery in China are relieved of the 5% consumption tax, following the government’s regulation. This leads to a fall in the prices of gold jewellery, which feeds the demand for gold jewellery by consumers in both cities and suburban areas.

Euromonitor International’s Jewelleryin China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802524-jewellery-in-china

Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Fine Jewellery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/802524-jewellery-in-china

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Costume Jewellery by Type: % Value 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Type: % Value 2012-2017

Table 7 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Collection: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Metal: % Value 2012-2017

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2012-2016

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2013-2016

Table 11 Distribution of Jewellery by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/jewellery-market-2019-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2024_326653.html

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd in Personal Accessories (china)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 2 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

Executive Summary

Value Sales of Personal Accessories on the Rise Due To Stable Local Demand

Luxury Goods of Personal Accessories See Recovery

Personal Accessories Become More Fragmented

Department and Specialist Stores Lead, While Internet Retailing Records Robust Growth

Stable Growth in Value Terms of Personal Accessories in the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Luxury Segment Sees A Recovery

Personalisation Increasingly Important for Jewellery

Retailers To Adopt O2o To Create A Retailing Ecosystem

Market Data

Table 16 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2012-2016

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2013-2016

Table 22 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com