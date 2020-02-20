Jet Bridge Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Jet Bridge Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Jet Bridge Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Jet Bridge Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector which most commonly extends from an airport terminalgate to an airplane, and in some instances from a port to a boat or ship, allowing passengers to board and disembark without going outside or being exposed to the elements. Depending on building design, sill heights, fueling positions, and operational requirements, a jet bridge may be fixed or movable, swinging radially and/or extending in length.

Jet bridges provide all-weather dry access to aircraft and enhance the security of terminal operations. They are often permanently attached at one end by a pivot (or rotunda) to the terminal building and have the ability to swing left or right. The cabin, at the end of the loading bridge, may be raised or lowered, extended or retracted, and may pivot, to accommodate aircraft of different sizes. Jet bridges are occasionally used at smaller, single-story airports. This is accomplished by a flight of stairs and, in some instances, a wheelchair lift. In this scenario, a passenger proceeds through the gate and then up a flight of stairs to meet the height of the jet bridge.

The global Jet Bridge market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jet Bridge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jet Bridge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADELTE

CIMC Airport Facilities

FMT

JBT

Thyssenkrupp

Avicorp Middle East

Ameribridge

Deerns

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798496-global-jet-bridge-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product Type

Apron drive jet bridge

Nose-loader jet bridge

Dual jet bridge

Other jet bridges

by Movement Type

Moveable

Fixed

Segment by Application

Small Airport

Medium Airport

International Airport

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3798496-global-jet-bridge-market-research-report-2019

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Jet Bridge Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Jet Bridge

1.2 Jet Bridge Segment by Product Type

1.2.1 Global Jet Bridge Production Growth Rate Comparison by Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Apron drive jet bridge

1.2.3 Nose-loader jet bridge

1.2.4 Dual jet bridge

1.2.5 Other jet bridges

1.3 Jet Bridge Segment by Application

1.3.1 Jet Bridge Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Small Airport

1.3.3 Medium Airport

1.3.4 International Airport

1.4 Global Jet Bridge Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Jet Bridge Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Jet Bridge Market Size

1.5.1 Global Jet Bridge Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Jet Bridge Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Jet Bridge Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Jet Bridge Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Jet Bridge Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Jet Bridge Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Jet Bridge Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Jet Bridge Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Jet Bridge Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Jet Bridge Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Jet Bridge Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Jet Bridge Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Jet Bridge Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Jet Bridge Production

3.4.1 North America Jet Bridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Jet Bridge Production

3.5.1 Europe Jet Bridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Jet Bridge Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Jet Bridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Jet Bridge Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Jet Bridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Jet Bridge Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Jet Bridge Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Jet Bridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Jet Bridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Jet Bridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Jet Bridge Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Jet Bridge Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Jet Bridge Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Jet Bridge Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Jet Bridge Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Jet Bridge Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Jet Bridge Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Jet Bridge Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Jet Bridge Business

7.1 ADELTE

7.1.1 ADELTE Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ADELTE Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CIMC Airport Facilities

7.2.1 CIMC Airport Facilities Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CIMC Airport Facilities Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FMT

7.3.1 FMT Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FMT Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JBT

7.4.1 JBT Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JBT Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Thyssenkrupp

7.5.1 Thyssenkrupp Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Thyssenkrupp Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Avicorp Middle East

7.6.1 Avicorp Middle East Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Avicorp Middle East Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ameribridge

7.7.1 Ameribridge Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ameribridge Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Deerns

7.8.1 Deerns Jet Bridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Jet Bridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Deerns Jet Bridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra