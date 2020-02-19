Jellies and Gummies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description
Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center. There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin. Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.
The global Jellies and Gummies market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Jellies and Gummies by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Haribo
Mederer
Albanese
Giant Gummy Bears
Perfetti Van Melle
Arcor
Hershey
Yupi
Goody Good Stuff
Jelly Belly
HSU FU CHI (Nestle)
Guanshengyuan
Yake
Wowo Group
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Traditional Jellies and Gummies
Functional Jellies and Gummies
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Consumer aged under 14
Consumer aged 15 to 31
Consumer aged 31 and older
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Jellies and Gummies Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Jellies and Gummies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Jellies and Gummies Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Traditional Jellies and Gummies
3.1.2 Functional Jellies and Gummies
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Haribo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Mederer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Albanese (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 Giant Gummy Bears (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 Perfetti Van Melle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 Arcor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Hershey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Yupi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Goody Good Stuff (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Jelly Belly (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 HSU FU CHI (Nestle) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Guanshengyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Yake (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 Wowo Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Market Demand
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Consumer aged under 14
6.1.2 Demand in Consumer aged 15 to 31
6.1.3 Demand in Consumer aged 31 and older
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
