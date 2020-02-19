Jellies and Gummies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Jellies and Gummies Industry

Description

Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center. There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin. Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.

The global Jellies and Gummies market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Jellies and Gummies by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Haribo

Mederer

Albanese

Giant Gummy Bears

Perfetti Van Melle

Arcor

Hershey

Yupi

Goody Good Stuff

Jelly Belly

HSU FU CHI (Nestle)

Guanshengyuan

Yake

Wowo Group

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Traditional Jellies and Gummies

Functional Jellies and Gummies

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Consumer aged under 14

Consumer aged 15 to 31

Consumer aged 31 and older

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Jellies and Gummies Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Jellies and Gummies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Jellies and Gummies Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Traditional Jellies and Gummies

3.1.2 Functional Jellies and Gummies

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Haribo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Mederer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Albanese (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Giant Gummy Bears (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Perfetti Van Melle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Arcor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Hershey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Yupi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Goody Good Stuff (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Jelly Belly (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 HSU FU CHI (Nestle) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Guanshengyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Yake (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Wowo Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Consumer aged under 14

6.1.2 Demand in Consumer aged 15 to 31

6.1.3 Demand in Consumer aged 31 and older

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

