JEANS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jeans in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Jeans market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.
Since the post war era, the denim jeans became popular among young people. Denim jeans are a cornerstone of the American wardrobe and an important cotton product (accounting for almost one-fifth of all cotton clothing at retail). Almost all US consumers own denim jeans and most of them say their closets are full of denim and they enjoy wearing it regularly.
Denim jeans are purchased for durability, longevity, and versatility because consumers find greater value in a product they know will last longer and fit better; therefore price is not the main factor in the denim jeans purchase decision, unlike other clothing. This positioning ensures that denim jeans will continue to have a place on store shelves and in consumers’ closets. And the brands that consumers` favorite are Levi`s, Lee, Wrangler, Gap Inc., Old Navy, and so on.
In 2017, the global Jeans market size was 57400 million US$ and is forecast to 61200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jeans market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Jeans include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Jeans include
PVH Corporation
Inditex
H&M
Replay
Mango
Frame
Citizen of Humanity
Denham
Pull&Bear
TopShop
VF Corp.
AG Jeans
American Apparel
American Eagle Outfitters
Uniqlo
Parasuco
Calvin Klein
True Religion
Diesel S.p.A.
DL1961 Premium Denim
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
Paper Denim & Cloth
Edwin
Esprit Holdings Ltd
Fidelity Denim
Gap
Goldsign Jeans
Market Size Split by Type
Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
Market Size Split by Application
Women
Men
Children
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Jeans market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jeans market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Jeans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jeans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Jeans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Jeans Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Regular Fit
1.4.3 Slim Fit
1.4.4 Loose Fit
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Women
1.5.3 Men
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Jeans Market Size
2.1.1 Global Jeans Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Jeans Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Jeans Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Jeans Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Jeans Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Jeans Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Jeans Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Jeans Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Jeans Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Jeans Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Jeans Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 PVH Corporation
11.1.1 PVH Corporation Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.1.4 Jeans Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Inditex
11.2.1 Inditex Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.2.4 Jeans Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 H&M
11.3.1 H&M Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.3.4 Jeans Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Replay
11.4.1 Replay Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.4.4 Jeans Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Mango
11.5.1 Mango Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.5.4 Jeans Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Frame
11.6.1 Frame Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.6.4 Jeans Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Citizen of Humanity
11.7.1 Citizen of Humanity Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.7.4 Jeans Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Denham
11.8.1 Denham Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.8.4 Jeans Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Pull&Bear
11.9.1 Pull&Bear Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.9.4 Jeans Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 TopShop
11.10.1 TopShop Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans
11.10.4 Jeans Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 VF Corp.
11.12 AG Jeans
11.13 American Apparel
11.14 American Eagle Outfitters
11.15 Uniqlo
11.16 Parasuco
11.17 Calvin Klein
11.18 True Religion
11.19 Diesel S.p.A.
11.20 DL1961 Premium Denim
11.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl
11.22 Paper Denim & Cloth
11.23 Edwin
11.24 Esprit Holdings Ltd
11.25 Fidelity Denim
11.26 Gap
11.27 Goldsign Jeans
……Continued
