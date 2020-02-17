Jeans 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

Jeans Market 2019

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

Since the post war era, the denim jeans became popular among young people. Denim jeans are a cornerstone of the American wardrobe and an important cotton product (accounting for almost one-fifth of all cotton clothing at retail). Almost all US consumers own denim jeans and most of them say their closets are full of denim and they enjoy wearing it regularly.

Denim jeans are purchased for durability, longevity, and versatility because consumers find greater value in a product they know will last longer and fit better; therefore price is not the main factor in the denim jeans purchase decision, unlike other clothing. This positioning ensures that denim jeans will continue to have a place on store shelves and in consumers’ closets. And the brands that consumers` favorite are Levi`s, Lee, Wrangler, Gap Inc., Old Navy, and so on.

The global Jeans market is valued at 57400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 61200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jeans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jeans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Segment by Application

Women

Men

Children

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Jeans Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Jeans

1.2 Jeans Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Jeans Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Regular Fit

1.2.3 Slim Fit

1.2.4 Loose Fit

1.3 Jeans Segment by Application

1.3.1 Jeans Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Global Jeans Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Jeans Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Jeans Market Size

1.5.1 Global Jeans Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Jeans Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Jeans Business

7.1 PVH Corporation

7.1.1 PVH Corporation Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PVH Corporation Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Inditex

7.2.1 Inditex Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Inditex Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 H&M

7.3.1 H&M Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 H&M Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Replay

7.4.1 Replay Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Replay Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mango

7.5.1 Mango Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mango Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Frame

7.6.1 Frame Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Frame Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Citizen of Humanity

7.7.1 Citizen of Humanity Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Citizen of Humanity Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Denham

7.8.1 Denham Jeans Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Jeans Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Denham Jeans Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

