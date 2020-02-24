Jan 11, 2019 5:28 AM ET Chemicals Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The chemicals industry is one of the largest manufacturing industries in the world. It manufactures a variety of chemicals products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals and minerals. While many of the products from the industry, such as detergents, soaps and perfumes, are purchased directly by the consumer, 70% of chemicals manufactured are used by other industries Including other branches of the chemicals industry itself, to make products.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the chemicals manufacturing market in 2017. Western Europe was the second largest region. Of the featured regions, Africa was the smallest region.
This report focuses on the global Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chemicals development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sinopec
BASF
Bayer
DowDupont
LyondellBasell Industries
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General Chemical Product
Paints And Coatings
Pesticides And Other Agricultural Chemicals
Fertilizer
Synthetic Rubber And Fibers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
http://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/01/11/chemicals-market-2019-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-industry-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025/
