Ivf Syringes Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2018 – 2028

Growing Incidence of Infertility & Gynecological Disorders is demanding in-vitro fertilization procedure

Infertility is the major problem worldwide and results in the abnormal functioning of the male or female reproductive system and can manifest as an inability to get pregnant, inability to maintain the pregnancy or inability to maintain the pregnancy to a live birth. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data for 2011- 2013 in U.S reported that about 7.5 million women had decreased the ability to get pregnant or carry a baby to long term. Infertility can be due to both men and women or due to some unknown problems. Growing number of patients suffering from problems related to ovulation, uterine problems, blocked fallopian tube, poor diet, age, and others. High consumption of alcohol, drug abuse, smoking, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, strong medication are some of the risk factors listed for men. IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) syringes, is more effective compared to other oral medication and other therapy. The IVF procedures are performed at hospitals, fertility clinics by the trained doctors, so that the embryo is transferred properly and does not lead to any side effects. Nowadays, the trend of delayed marriage is rising, and women are waiting until their mid-30s and 40s to have kids. Aging is one of the major problem decreasing women’s fertility. Increased age results to reduced ovulation and miscarriage chances and other health problems after. Many diagnostic tests are done by doctors to find the cause of infertility; this test includes ultrasound, sperm and ovum studies, ovulation tests, laparoscopy and others

Refinements in IVF Procedure

Advancement in IVF procedure has made in-vitro fertilization more successful than ever, it has preserved fertility and also helped in diagnose of infertility. The advances such as genetic screening, single-embryo transfer, frozen embryos transfer and others has helped to address the challenge of selecting the chromosomally normal embryo. According to National Vital Statistics report of United States, in 2013 fertility rate was 62 births per 1000 women, which was down by 1% from 2012. Increased incidence of infertility among both men and women, various global initiatives for sexual and reproductive health, increased prevalence of diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome; uterine fibroids, endometriosis and others leads to infertility due to high dose drugs that damage ovum/sperm. Due to these reasons the market for global infertility syringes is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Factor Driving IVF Syringes Market

Due to the increased rate of infertility, researchers are focusing on health problems related to women and men. Several medicines are used to treat infertility or enhance fertility among women. Based on the test results the treatment is prescribed, technological advancement in devices with improved sensitivity, increasing first-time pregnancy age, rising out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the IVF syringe market. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approx. 10% (6.1 million) women in U.S are suffering from infertility problem and not able to conceive. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are paradox of choice, lack of awareness, Low adoption of these products in developing countries are some of the factors restraining the market growth IVF – Syringes Market

Application of IVF beyond infertility

The clinical application of IVF procedure is in preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and in person with infertility. The Manufacturers are focusing on providing user-friendly and value-added features to customers in order to differentiate their product offerings. Nowadays, In-vitro fertilization technique have expanded to genetic disorders such as Huntington disease, cancer predisposition, and Alzheimer’s disease. The stem cells derived from the umbilical cord blood from an unaffected sibling originating from an embryo are transferred to the patient’s body. Thus technique is also used to preserve fertility in cancer patients. Moreover, the awareness towards the in-vitro fertilization procedure, advancement in existing technologies will lead to the growth of IVF- Syringes Market.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22648

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, global IVF syringe market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market as due to the availability of advanced technologies and more growth in IVF procedures. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global IVF syringe market due to growing prevalence of lifestyle disease that leads to infertility

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global IVF – Syringes market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cook Medical, Vitrolife, Irvine Scientific, LABOTECT GMBH, HUNTER SCIENTIFIC LIMITED, Cooper Surgical Inc. and others. The hospitals will provide full Procedure of IVF with proper care and medications. The synergies between the companies is presenting immediate growth impact rather than acquisitions and mergers. However, increase in infertility cases, rise in IVF procedure and increases awareness about the IVF with no ethical issues are some of the factors offering global opportunity to its manufacturers to manufacturer high grade IVF- Syringes