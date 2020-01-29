Iv Tubing Sets And Accessories Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 3.7% through 2025

Global IV tubing sets and accessories market: Overview

The global IV tubing sets and accessories market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing acceptance of new technology such as filtered IV tubes and IV tubing sets with flow regulators owing to several benefits such as improved medication, precise and accurate drug delivery and faster results. Further, products from various companies are in the pipeline for approval, which is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth in the coming years. Key marketing strategies adopted by the top market companies is also expected to boost the growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market.

A large patient pool and an increased manufacturing base are some of the trends that are positively impacting the global market for IV tubing sets and accessories during the projected period

IV tubing sets are intended to deliver fluids including nutrients and medications into a patient’s body in controlled amounts. The increased patient base in different regions comprising patients affected with diabetes and chronic pain is anticipated to drive the growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market. The APAC region offers strong growth potential for IV tubing sets and accessories on account of the increasing manufacturing base for infusion sets by the leading market players. For instance in 2015, Medtronic became the market leader for smart infusion pumps and consumables (IV tubing sets) in APAC comprising two-third share in the global market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease cases such as cancer have resulted in the development and introduction of advanced IV tubing sets to be used in infusion therapy for efficient treatment methods. This can be attributed to better healthcare and greater awareness regarding cost-effective therapies involving high consumption of IV tubing sets. Highly populated countries have a high incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as stroke, which in turn, is increasing the demand for infusion therapy and thereby driving the production of IV tubing sets. The Middle East and Africa IV tubing sets and accessories market is also expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the last few years, an increase in the demand for branded and patented smart IV infusion pump systems and associated IV tubing sets has been registered from end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and long term care centers in Europe as compared to Asia Pacific. Besides, growing import and export of infusion pumps, consumables and supplies in countries such as France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Poland and Russia is anticipated to boost the growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market.

The steady rise in the demand for primary IV infusion sets with add-on accessories such as filters, IV flow regulators, vented sets and more from various end users mainly hospitals, long-term care centers, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and skilled nursing facilities to direct the drug fluids through intravenous (IV) route of administration using advanced IV tubing sets is expected to spur revenue generation in the IV tubing sets and accessories market across the globe.

With nearly 30% revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the global IV tubing sets and accessories market

North America dominated the global IV tubing sets and accessories market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to hold a market share of 28.9% by 2025. North America is anticipated to be an attractive market for IV tubing sets and accessories, with a market attractiveness index of 1.3 during the forecast period. The North America IV tubing sets and accessories market is expected to grow from more than US$ 270 Mn in 2017 to slightly over US$ 360 Mn by 2025 end. This represents a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.