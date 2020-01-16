IV Catheters Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast till 2025

IV catheters are an invasive medical device used to deliver IV medications and fluids. They help medical professionals to optimize patient care and improve clinical outcomes. IV Catheters are made out of special medical grade polyurethane that softens at body temperature upon insertion and provides full comfort to patients.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Becton Dickinson and Company.

Braun Melsungen AG.

Smith Medical.

Terumo Corporation.

R. Bard, Inc.

Tangent Medical.

Vygon Group.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Integrated/closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Use

Others

The Report Elaborates on

Key Market Trends

Market Driving Factors

Challenges to the Market

Key vendors in this market space

Key Stakeholders

IV Catheters Manufacturers

IV Catheters Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

IV Catheters Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

