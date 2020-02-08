IT Training Market – The Rise In Demand For E-Learning. E-Learning Solutions

IT training includes the training and educating of users through various training techniques such as e-learning, smart classrooms, workshops, distance learning, and certification courses. The IT industry invests in the training of individuals with various IT skills such as development, testing, and networking. The education sector is evolving continuously due to a rise in digitization in the industry and adoption of mobile devices among users. The volume, variety, and speed with which data is generated is increasing rapidly. This data can be easily harnessed and analyzed to provide powerful insights regarding software or hardware development, networking, infrastructure management, data base management, etc..

Major companies providing IT training are emphasizing on delivering a higher quality learning experience. This leads to better outcomes for individuals that wish to develop their IT skills. Organizations that offer IT training services are also focusing on enhancing professional services. Individuals prefer face-to-face training rather than virtual training. Enhancing skills and knowledge through training has enabled the IT teams around the world to execute several enterprise financial and public safety projects on their own, working directly with vendors.

A major factor driving the IT training market is the rise in demand for e-learning. E-learning solutions are preferred for IT training as they offer less investment cost, flexibility of access, and animated and interactive learning. The use of the Internet and computers form a major component of e-learning. Thus, the IT training market is expected to be fueled by a rise in the number of Internet users and increase in access to broadband integrated with mobile phones. The introduction of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (known as SMAC) technologies has also facilitated the adoption of e-learning solutions.

A rise in the adoption of cloud-based learning management systems and SaaS is also anticipated to drive the IT training market in the near future. Major advances in virtual and augmented reality are boosting the IT training market. The IT training market around the globe is changing rapidly with emerging trends such as social learning, personalized learning, mobile learning, and massive open online courses (MOOCs). Personalized learning offers many advantages over one-size-fits-all courses. It has an adaptive model, and students are presented with learning activities based on what they know. Further, game-based learning has also gained significance as students enjoy fun- based learning. These factors are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, one of the major restraints of the IT training market is limited awareness about digital technology in rural areas.

