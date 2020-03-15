IT Training Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, LearnQuest, Oracle, QA, SAP

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“IT Training Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

IT Training Market 2018

IT training is offered by professional organizations/enterprises. It comprises of business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) training.

The analysts forecast the global IT training market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IT training market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global IT Training Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• IBM

• LearnQuest

• Oracle

• QA

• SAP

Market driver

• Cost-effectiveness of e-learning

