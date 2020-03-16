IT Spending by Investment Banks 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

An investment bank is typically a private company that provides various finance-related and other services to individuals, corporations, and governments such as raising financial capital by underwriting or acting as the client’s agent in the issuance of securities.
Every major investment bank has considerable amounts of in-house software, created by the technology team, who are also responsible for technical support. Technology has changed considerably in the last few years as more sales and trading desks are using electronic trading. Some trades are initiated by complex algorithms for hedging purposes.
In 2018, the global IT Spending by Investment Banks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Spending by Investment Banks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending by Investment Banks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Cognizant
Infosys
TCS
Aegis
BCS Financial Group
Capco
Capgemini
Datatec
Dion
EMC
Genpact
idhasoft
informatica
KKR
Netapp
Oracle
Polaris
SAP
Symantec
TIBCO Software
T-Systems
Verizon
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Risk Management
Customer Management
Resource Management
Coporate Governance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Spending by Investment Banks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Spending by Investment Banks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
